Military must not fail

It is a mandate worldwide as the last line of defence of any country. That is the role of the military as specified by the Constitution of Nigeria. Since its establishment, the military has lived up to this constitutional expectation. Although the Nigerian civil war really gave it an international dent and this was further aggravated with its involvement in upstaging Nigeria’s democratic process, as military leaders used the country’s nascent democracy to perfect their strategic training in coup-plotting.

While the country was grappling with this international nuisansance, the country became an anathema in the comity of nations. It was taunted and ridiculed and cast away like a disused rag. Nigerians in diaspora suffered o account to this ugly situation. An bit of normalcy started creeping into the country when we tried to dust off the past and re-embrace democracy. Unfortunately, instead of us starting from the starting point, we preferred to start the race from the middle, thereby compounding issues. In other country’s with similar experiences, children were the first target of re-orientation and indoctrination of what morality is, what discipline is, what national security is, what national values are and what the life of a person is worth and its value. We left what ought to be done and started chasing shadows. Apart from drifting, our security community was left bare, without any standard arrangements. They were left like an orphan to the whims of the Nigerian people. Before our very eyes, the major security institution, the Nigeria Police, started stepping on the masses’ toes and this attracted public odium and hatred and, before our eyes, the Nigeria Police lost its integrity on the platform of high-handedness. Despite efforts by previous lnspector-Generals of Police to reconcile the police and members of the public, it seems like climbing a mountain. No wonder the police today have a herculean task in worming their was back into the hearts of the people, who usually provide information about criminals. This was not the same situation with the military which, after the civil war, painstakingly redeemed its battered image and, in no distant time, was able to worm itself into the hearts of members of the Nigerian public and even the global community. In no time, the recognition it got further enhanced its integrity and many of its personnel were invited to participate in foreign missions in war zones across the world.

The Nigerian military became the “good” baby of the country, until the country was enmeshed in internal security problems in the Niger Delta and the North, where insurgency was brewing.

Political leaders saw the new war zones as an opportunity to amass wealth, same with past military leaders. Then emerged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which appointed Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai as Chief of Army Staff and has renewed his tenure alongside other Service Chiefs.

The issue disturbing every keen observer of the security situation in the country is the question whether the military is not getting messed up by politicians as it wades into virtually every security situation in the country. More often than not, the military has come under the searchlights of two international organisations, the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, for several wrongdoings and alledged reprisal for the killing of their colleagues. When it is not revenge, they are carrying out military exercises code-named “Exercise Crocodile Smile,” “Python Dance” and many of such exercises around the country.

Even more worrisome is former Minister of Defence Gen. Theopilus Danjuma’s allegation of military complicity in the insecurity around the Middle Belt region of the country. It is, however, heartwarming that the military did not engage its former boss in any “Python Dance” but displayed wisdom by setting up an investigative team that has already submitted its report. The urgency attached to the exercise and the submission of the findings has gone a long way in further showcasing the military as an institution that is ready to avert any controversy that might bring it to disrepute. Buratai’s successes should not be rubbished on the platform of political insensitivity of Nigerians. The military presently is the last hope of the country, seeing that the police has refused to change due to ineffective and inefficient leadership that has exhibited lack of knowledge. If not, how does one explain the incessant killings in Benue State and other parts of the country?

In other climes, only one of such mass killings would have seen the sack of the police chief. Why the killings are more surprising is the fact that the police has enough personnel in the local government areas of Benue State, with several divisional police officers, area commands and state command all with hundreds of policemen, yet these killings are going on unabated.

It is on record that, despite the overwhelming insecurity in the country, especially in the North East, where much manpower and resources have been lost due to the decade-long war against terrorism, the battle is won not only by engaging the enemy but the society must also show solidarity and extend goodwill to the military as they try as they try to save the country from the clutches of terrorists that are trying to change the narrative by dragging in a more dangerous international terrorist group known as lSIS. This is why the military should not be unnecessarily dragged into any political or ethnic controversy that would be distractive. We should not be seen to frustrate or distract the military as we march into the election year.

Hoodlums invade Abuja

The frequent news of attacks on innocent residents of the Federal Capital Territory has approached an alarming level. On the day this writer was viciously attacked, another person was rushed to the same hospital with his ear chopped off by robbers who made away with his phone. It is becoming clear that some of them are escaped insurgents and lay-abouts in the internally displaced persons camps in Abuja. The FCT Police Command should buckle up and raise their operational strategies to stop this trend and assure residents of their safety.