Military launches counter violence campaign in Borno 

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has launched counter- religious extremism and violence campaigns in Borno State to curtail possible recruitment of youths into violent groups as witnessed in the Boko Haram insurgency.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai said at the launch on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno capital that the one month campaigns is a right step to counter narrative against insurgents’ ideologies and other violence.

“It is a step in the right direction as far as de-mobilization and de-radicalization of repentant Boko Haram and other extreme groups are concerned,” Buratai who was represented by Chief of Training and Logistics, Army Headquarters, Maj Gen David Ahmadu said.

He said the campaign organised by the Directorate of Civil Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army was part of efforts to truly return peace to Borno and the northeast.

Army Director of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj Gen Nuhu Angbazo said some violent conflicts were fueled by misconception or mis-interpretation of religious books.

He said the programme was organised to counter negative ideologies and ensure people are no longer brainwashed. He urged parents and guardians allow their children express themselves in peaceful manner.

Gov Kashim Shettima represented by the state Attorney General, Kaka Shehu Lawan appealed to religious leaders in the state to give the military the needed support. He said government would provide enabling environment to make the de-radicalization exercise a success.

He disclosed that government would support those who surrendered with token to return to life again