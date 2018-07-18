– The Sun News
18th July 2018 - 'Military junta' incorrect
'Military junta' incorrect
MILITARY JUNTA

‘Military junta’ incorrect

— 18th July 2018

Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced Learners.

“…their efforts will never in vain (be in vain).”

From DStv Russia 2018 leaflet come the next two blunders: “World class (World-class) experts and “pre & post match analysis” Connect with greatness: pre- & post-match analyses (take note of the vital hyphenation and plurality)

“More recognitions awaits (sic) you sir.” ‘Recognition’ is uncountable.

“Management and staff of Wilangy Group wish to congratulate Dr. Onyishi for (on/ upon) successfully completing…”

“According to the Customs Area Comptroller … all commands were given the marching order (given marching orders) to ensure that all illegal routes used by smugglers.” And this: are there legal routes for smugglers? So, yank off “illegal”.

The next flaw is from South East News: “On his preparedness to replace Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe at the red chamber in 2019, Wabara said he has (had) all it takes to be at the Senate….”

“These projects had been in (on) the drawing board for a while since….”

“Unilever celebrates school pupils” ‘School pupils’? I feel like throwing up. Gosh!

“People want to introduce religious gymnastic (gymnastics) into politic (politics)”

Politics & Power of the preceding edition collects the baton: “Rivers APC faction vows to submit delegates (delegates’) list for convention.”

“Wike commissions (inaugurates) civil servants’ quarters.”

“Enugu first lady (First Lady) decries children (children’s) molestation, urges love.”

“We decry the poor participation in the scheme by state governments and call on the workers in the affected states to demand for their rights from the governors.” When used as a noun, ‘demand’ does not take ‘for’. Therefore, delete ‘for’ from the extract.

“The outcome of the meeting … has given a lot of hope to majority (a/the majority) of members who…” (Politics & Power, June 11)

“Governors elected under (on) SDP platform” (Full-page advertorial, June 11, signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation)

“Russia don’t (doesn’t) dictate for (to) me, says Syrian president (President)”

“Dariye was found guilty and convicted on 15 out of the 23-count bothering (bordering) on criminal breach of trust and.” ‘Bothering’ for ‘bordering’ is grammatical fraud and demonstrates poverty of language!

“The NUC must do more to curb the springing up of illegal universities in (on) our shores.”

“At the same thing (time), the action of the NUC was a little bit belated because…”

THISDAY Front Page of June 23 disseminated four flaws: “Barring any last minute (last-minute) change…”

“After series (a series) of consultations failed to secure endorsement (an endorsement) for a consensus list of aspirants yesterday…”

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially flagged off (kicked off) the move to pick the presidential ticket of the PDP…”

“…where he had gone for an (a) haircut.”

“The judiciary is beginning to tow (toe) the line of the executive by throwing the law overboard…”

“A source close to Abaribe had also suggested that the arrest may not be unconnected to (with) his constant criticism of…”

“Another feather to (in) your cap…” (Full-page congratulatory message by Heyden Petrochemical Limited, THISDAY, Saturday, June 23)

“The journalist turned entrepreneur (journalist-turned-entrepreneur) shares his grass to grace (grass-to-grace) story with…” (Source: as above)

“I do not believe in acquiring property for the sake of bequeathing same (the same) to children.”

“It is a thing of joy for us, who believe only in excellence to see such award (an award) being made (given) to a person who truly deserves…”

“Trophy Lager launches ‘Raise a Trophy’ (Raise-a-Trophy) campaign for Super Eagles”

“2019: APC battle ready” The ruling party is battle-ready, hopefully!

“…The 36 states thereafter have increased their domestic indebtedness from N1.71 trillion as of (at) December 2014 to N3.35 trillion as at end of 2017.”

“Such funds should not be misappropriated or diverted to other use (sic), …” Expunge ‘to other use (sic)’, which is encapsulated in ‘diversion’!

“Don’t sleep with strangers, lawmaker warns Russia (Russian) women.”

“Nigeria no walkover, Messi warns Argentina (Argentine) teammates.”

“Obituary announcement” (Full-page advertorial by Alders league & friends, Vanguard, June 14)

Get it right: ‘obituary’ is an announcement.

“…Gives operators 30 days to obtain road-worthy (roadworthiness) certificates” (Front Page sub-headline, July 2)

“Insecurity and 2019 general elections” (Editorial headline, July 2) Already dissected.

“…Prof. Attahiru Jega gave similar (a similar) warning that….” (Source: as above)

“Seeing what transpired at the convention ground where literarily (literally) compelled and blackmailed to pull out of the race following the emergence of…” (Politics & Power, July 2)

From July 2 Back Page Public Forum: “Before the year ends, there will be more killings. Yes, more killings, and another round of blames, wails, sorrows, and tears. For how long will this (these) continue?”

The next three mistakes are from July 4: “The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have finally brought to a closure (close) the months-long sex-for-marks scandal involving one of its lecturers….”

“In the same vein, female students…should concentrate in (on) their studies.”

“The sexual harassment of students represents the height of personal indiscretion and an antithesis of (to)….”

“Nigeria: Before the curtail (curtain) falls”

“However, what is required is immediate military response against (to) the herdsmen.”

“ActionAid hands-over (hands over) N35.5m livelihood projects” Phrasal verbs do not admit hyphenation.

Share