The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - BREAKING: INEC states general elections dates for next 36 years
28th February 2018 - Law School Hijab controversy: Court restrains House from conducting public hearing
28th February 2018 - Henry Okah writes, joins call for Third Force
28th February 2018 - Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia
28th February 2018 - Restructuring: MASSOB kicks, insists on Biafra
28th February 2018 - Military employs fishermen, farmers to search for missing Dapchi schoolgirls
28th February 2018 - Delta approves 10,000 housing units for civil servants
28th February 2018 - Iran, Russia, Turkey, EU demand end to fighting in Syria
28th February 2018 - Proud to represent Nigeria – Winter Olympics bobsled team
28th February 2018 - Moghalu, ex-CBN dep. gov. declares for 2019 presidency
Home / Cover / National / Military employs fishermen, farmers to search for missing Dapchi schoolgirls

Military employs fishermen, farmers to search for missing Dapchi schoolgirls

— 28th February 2018

The military may have employed the services of local fishermen and farmers in the search for the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls.

This was made known by head of counter-insurgency operation in the North East, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas.

Speaking at the inauguration of helipad, office complex and residential quarters for officers and airmen at the newly established 171 Nigerian Air Force Detachment in Monguno town by the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, on Tuesday evening, Gen. Nicholas said over 200 hours had been spent by crafts combing the Theatre for the schoolgirls.

He said the National Security Adviser and Chief of Air Staff came down to add value to the ongoing search for the missing Dapchi schoolgirls.

He said both the NSA and CAS had been flying round the Theatre to contribute to the ongoing search for the girls.

He said: “What this means is that nobody is sitting down, sleeping over it. It means that the government is serious in rescuing these abducted girls. Primarily, that is why the NSA is here to see things for himself and add value to what we are doing.

“Having said that, the NSA has also introduced us to some locals — fishermen and farmers — who have very good knowledge of this terrain to work with us in terms of intelligence to contribute to the search efforts we are making.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been airborne since the last three days and we will also declare additional platforms to do this exercise. As I speak, many areas have been covered, over 200 hours have been spent flying, combing the whole Theatre in search of the girls.

“Additionally the ground force are there in various places searching in various places identified.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th February 2018 at 3:31 pm
    Reply

    Illiterate fools making mockery of themselves. On one hand, can the enemy prove they are not the one behind the school girls abduction? On the other hand, they are only illiterate fools who searches for a needle in an ocean. Only the Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, will end the war. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: INEC states general elections dates for next 36 years

— 28th February 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, announced dates for general elections in the country for the next 36 years, starting from 2019 to 2055. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mamood Yakubu, made the announcement at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja. “In 2019, the dates are February 16…

  • Law School Hijab controversy: Court restrains House from conducting public hearing

    — 28th February 2018

    NAN The Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the House of Representatives from conducting the planned public hearing on the Hijab wearing controversy between the Nigerian Law School and Ms Firdrusa Abdulsalam. Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order on Wednesday in her ruling on an application filed by a collation of legal practitioners, seeking to…

  • Henry Okah writes, joins call for Third Force

    — 28th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Imprisoned Niger Delta militant leader, Henry Okah, following the footsteps of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babaginda, has written to Niger Deltans and Nigerians from Kokstad Prison, in Kwa-zulu, Natal, South Africa, calling for a coalition of Nigerians to rescue the country. The jailed militant leader had his hope of freedom…

  • Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia

    — 28th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed sadness over the death of Col. Joseph Achuzia, a former civil war veteran and Ikemba of Asaba. Achuzia died, on Monday morning, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at 89. Governor Okowa in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,…

  • Restructuring: MASSOB kicks, insists on Biafra

    — 28th February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Mr. Uchenna Madu, on Wednesday,  denied reports that some pro-Biafra groups had made a U-turn to support restructuring instead of Biafra actualisation. The denial by MASSOB came on the heels of the disruption of a ceremony organised by…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share