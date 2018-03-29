The Sun News
Military troops arrest 3 Boko Haram suspects in central Borno

29th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops on counter-insurgency operations in northeast Nigeria have arrested three suspected Boko Haram members in central Borno State.

“Troops of 23 Brigade Nigerian Army under Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 28th March 2018, acting on a tip off arrested 3 suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Ngurore,” said Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu in a statement.

Chukwu said the suspects, Adam Yagga, Musa Kamsulum and Abba Djidoum, hail from Darajimal in Bama Local Government of Borno State.

He said one of the suspects, Abba Djidoum, sustained a series of gunshot wounds to his thigh in the course of his arrest by troops.

The suspect, he said, confessed to have operated with Boko Haram terrorists at the fringes of Izza, Wudula and Blakule in Bama Local Government.

“Suspect is undergoing preliminary investigation with 23 Brigade Provost Company,” Chukwu said as he commended the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) for their “resilience and continued cooperation with troops.”

The Army spokesman urged citizens to emulate the vigilance and security consciousness of the CJTF by reporting any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest military location.

