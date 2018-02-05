Military arrests 6 suspects as explosion rocks Agip pipelines
— 5th February 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) at the weekend arrested six suspected pipeline vandals.
The arrest was occasioned by an explosion suspected to have been instigated by vandals at the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) pipelines at Benikurukuru creek in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state.
According to investigation, military troops attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) were alerted and they stormed the site but were confronted with gunfire by the suspected vandals.
A top military source disclosed that the military troops had to call for reinforcement and they were able to battle the suspected vandals with superior weapons forcing them to escape into the creeks.
The troops were said to have followed a lead and were able to effect the arrest of six suspects who confessed to be working for the vandals and provided the useful information to security operatives on their criminal activities in the area.
“The troops also recovered used and unused packets of dynamite cables, used ammunition shells as well as live vest.
“After the preliminary interrogation of the suspects, intelligence officers have taken over the case in Yenagoa and investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the syndicate involved in the pipeline vandalisation in the area,” the source said.
No oil, gas, revenue etc. should again go to the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Destroy every strategic facility etc. to crush the enemy. After the enemy is wiped out in this territory of the natives, the facilities will be rebuild with best standard, companies operating in the sectures should understand the temporary measures strategically to secure existence securities of this territory of the natives in 21stthe century world which means their existence and operation securities in this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives in 21st century world. Slaughter the enemy’s terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!