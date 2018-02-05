The Sun News
Latest
5th February 2018 - 2019: Buhari must step aside –IBB
5th February 2018 - Buhari came to power at difficult time – Kalu
5th February 2018 - Unfair and malicious allegations against The Sun
5th February 2018 - Militant leader warns FG against proposed amnesty termination
5th February 2018 - Military arrests 6 suspects as explosion rocks Agip pipelines
5th February 2018 - 2019: I’m most qualified to succeed Okorocha –Madumere
5th February 2018 - Anambra tanker explosion: 17 shops razed
5th February 2018 - 2019: Obasanjo’s coalition, no threat to PDP – Secondus
5th February 2018 - Bumper allocations: FG, States, LGCs share N5.9trn in 2017
5th February 2018 - Economy: Anxiety heightens campaign spend’ll hurt fragile growth
Home / Cover / National / Military arrests 6 suspects as explosion rocks Agip pipelines

Military arrests 6 suspects as explosion rocks Agip pipelines

— 5th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) at the weekend arrested six suspected pipeline vandals.
The arrest was occasioned by an explosion suspected to have been instigated by vandals at the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) pipelines at Benikurukuru creek in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state.
According to investigation, military troops attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) were alerted and they stormed the site but were confronted with gunfire by the suspected vandals.
A top military source disclosed that the military troops had to call for reinforcement and they were able to battle the suspected vandals with superior weapons forcing them to escape into the creeks.
The troops were said to have followed a lead and were able to effect the arrest of six suspects who confessed to be working for the vandals and provided the useful information to security operatives on their criminal activities in the area.
“The troops also recovered used and unused packets of dynamite cables, used ammunition shells as well as live vest.
“After the preliminary interrogation of the suspects, intelligence officers have taken over the case in Yenagoa and investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the syndicate involved in the pipeline vandalisation in the area,” the source said.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th February 2018 at 6:17 am
    Reply

    No oil, gas, revenue etc. should again go to the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Destroy every strategic facility etc. to crush the enemy. After the enemy is wiped out in this territory of the natives, the facilities will be rebuild with best standard, companies operating in the sectures should understand the temporary measures strategically to secure existence securities of this territory of the natives in 21stthe century world which means their existence and operation securities in this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives in 21st century world. Slaughter the enemy’s terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Buhari must step aside –IBB

— 5th February 2018

• Babangida stands by statement –Afegbua • He was not authorised to release statement –Abdullahi Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Barely too weeks after former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019, ex-Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), yesterday reaffirmed this position, asking the president to complete his current…

  • Buhari came to power at difficult time – Kalu

    — 5th February 2018

    •Says Nigeria will exit recession in 2019 Sunday Ani Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari came to power at a time there was recession all over the world, adding that the situation was made worse by the fact that the president equally met an empty treasury….

  • Unfair and malicious allegations against The Sun

    — 5th February 2018

    LAST Friday, February 2, 2018, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, addressed a press conference, where he made grave allegations against the nation’s media and specifically, The Sun newspaper, accusing it of “promoting hate speeches.” In a voice dripping with unmasked anger and irritation, Mr. Shehu descend-…

  • Militant leader warns FG against proposed amnesty termination

    — 5th February 2018

    Ijaw youths defend Buhari, Boroh on PAP Ben Dunno, Warri and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former militant leader, Ambassador Kingsley Muturu, has urged the Federal Government not to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). He urged the Federal Government to relocate oil facilities out of the Niger Delta region should it go ahead to implement…

  • Military arrests 6 suspects as explosion rocks Agip pipelines

    — 5th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) at the weekend arrested six suspected pipeline vandals. The arrest was occasioned by an explosion suspected to have been instigated by vandals at the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) pipelines at Benikurukuru creek in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share