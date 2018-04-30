The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met
30th April 2018 - Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong
30th April 2018 - Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs
30th April 2018 - OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated
30th April 2018 - Insecurity: NAF takes delivery of two new fighter aircraft
30th April 2018 - Imo indigenes tackle Okorocha over community levy
30th April 2018 - Kwara gov advocates solar energy drive among locals
30th April 2018 - Forum condemns killing of Catholic priests, worshippers
30th April 2018 - NOUN, FRCN partner on journalism practicals
30th April 2018 - FG releases N138b to strengthen basic education
Home / Cover / National / Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met
Militants threaten to blow oil and gas FACILITIES

Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met

— 30th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A militant group in the Niger Delta, Urhobo Liberation Force (ULF), has threatened to blow up oil and gas facilities in Urhobo land if the Federal Government fails to make adequate budgetary provisions for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, Delta State within 14 days.

ULF vowed to return Nigeria to zero oil and gas production and force it into another recession if adequate provisions are not made within the 14-day ultimatum.

The group alleged that the budgetary provision for financial implementation of FUPRE, which is located in Urhobo land, was deliberately left out in the 2018 Appropriation Bill sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly.

The threat was contained in a statement jointly signed by Orubu Ekpe, who is in charge of operations and Mike Agbalele, in charge of defence for the group.

It frowned at the provision N45 billion in the 2018 budget for North East Development Commission (NEDC), insisting that NEDC Act was accented to a week after the FUPRE bill was signed into law by the President.

While appreciating the Federal Government for signing the FUPRE bill and the smooth take-off of academic activities of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, the group urged the Buhari administration to direct the National Assembly committees on appropriation “to adequately allocate from the excess crude funds realized in the increase of the oil benchmark as it rose from $45 per barrel to the current benchmark $72 per barrel – yielding an excess of about N152 billion derived from Urhobo nation in the Niger Delta region in the 2018 Appropriation Bill.”

It group went to call on other militant groups with genuine intent towards the development of the region to join forces with ULF to correct what it termed as “wicked and devilish agenda of this administration aimed at under developing the oil rich Niger Delta,” and also called on the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to wade into this issue as a voice of the Niger Delta people.

“If we strike, we will not listen to their call for peace. This should not be taken as a threat but all necessary machinery to carry out this operations has been put in place. All oil and gas facilities in the upland will been blown off. We advise all oil and gas companies operating in the upland to take note because this operation shall be bloody,” the militants threatened.

The group claimed that the Urhobo nation is the 5th largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria, with rich oil and gas resources, but has been marginalized by the Buhari administration, saying that the government has not appointed an Urhobo person in any ministerial role, or representative position in oil and gas related agencies.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Militants threaten to blow oil and gas FACILITIES

Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met

— 30th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba A militant group in the Niger Delta, Urhobo Liberation Force (ULF), has threatened to blow up oil and gas facilities in Urhobo land if the Federal Government fails to make adequate budgetary provisions for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, Delta State within 14 days. ULF vowed to return…

  • Governor Lalong of Plateau - COUNCIL ELECTIONS - Insecurity

    Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong

    — 30th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has stated that his administration has not conducted Local Government Council Elections due to security threats. He said the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had fixed February 17, 2018 for the conduct of council elections, but was compelled to postpone it indefinitely as a result of…

  • Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs

    — 30th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has commenced the restoration of electricity supply in communities across four local government councils of the state. The councils include Gudu, Silame, Binji and Tangaza Local Governments, all within the senatorial zone. In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on…

  • OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated

    — 30th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba For what they described as poor community relations and porous security network as it affects pipeline surveillance, the Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) has called for the relocation of Salvic Oil Company from Urhobo land in Delta State. Besides, the group which is under the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 wants the leadership…

  • Insecurity: NAF takes delivery of two new fighter aircraft

    — 30th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of two MI-35M combat helicopters as part of its efforts to contribute its quota towards ameliorating the security challenges in the country. Receiving the aircraft at the flight line of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the NAF Base, in Makurdi, on Monday, Chief…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share