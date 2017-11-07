The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Militants kill British hostage, free 3
7th November 2017 - We’ll eliminate hunger in Nigeria by 2030 –Obasanjo
7th November 2017 - Cross River: Ayade beefs up security after herdsmen, farmers’ clash
7th November 2017 - We’re not at war with NASS –SGF
7th November 2017 - N2bn court complex wasting in Anambra
7th November 2017 - Beer good for women, but moderation is key –Coker, nutrition consultant
7th November 2017 - In Lagos, proliferation of fuel stations worries residents
7th November 2017 - Anambra election: A test of Buhari’s policies
7th November 2017 - Oma Oreh 08152059712
7th November 2017 - War on exam fraud
Home / Cover / National / Militants kill British hostage, free 3

Militants kill British hostage, free 3

— 7th November 2017

… 400 to surrender arms in Ondo

One British hostage kidnapped in Nigeria has been killed, while three others have returned home safely, the Foreign Office in London announced yesterday.

The four Britons, who workd with a Christian medical charity and providing free health treatment in Delta state, were kidnapped on October 13, 2017.

Ian Squire was killed, while Alanna Carson, David Donovan and his wife, Shirley survived their ordeal.

“We are grateful for the support received by the British High Commission, and help from the Nigerian authorities in negotiating their release.

“We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian, as we come to terms with his sad death.

“This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK,” the families of all four abductees said in a statement via the Foreign Office, yesterday.

Thereafter, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement: “We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on October 13 in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed.

“Our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families. We are grateful to the Nigerian authorities, and are unable to comment given the ongoing nature of their investigations.”

Militants suspected

The Nigerian Police Force reportedly believe militants, who have attacked oil and gas pipelines in the oil-rich Niger Delta were behind the kidnapping.

Police said on October 19 that four people were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Intelligence agencies said the Britons were thought to have been taken to militant camps in the creeks and swamps of the delta.

The four had been providing “free medical care and religious activities” in the Burutu area of Delta, said Chief Theo Fakama, from the local Enukorowa community.

Fakama said locals were “saddened” by the kidnapping as the group had “brought succour to residents of the community for the past three years.”

Delta State police spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka said on October 18 that the Britons had been providing humanitarian services.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t let the authorities know of their presence in the area all this while.

There is a militant group that has been operating in the area and we believe they are the ones behind the abduction.”

Last month, an Italian priest based in Nigeria for the last three years was kidnapped by armed gunmen near Benin City, capital of Edo State. He was released within days.

Meanwhile, 400 members of a militant group in Ondo State, United Sea Wolf Avengers, have announced plans to surrender their arms so as to be included in the Federal Government’s amnesty programme.

The group made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos, yesterday, signed by its leader,  Gen. Deji Ehinmowo, and the General Secretary, Gen. Akinfemi Raymond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Ondo State Government, had, on October 23, announced that the federal government will, on November 9, incorporate ex-militants in the riverine area of the state, who are willing to surrender their arms, into the amnesty programme.

The group said  its 400 members, from five different camps, would seize the opportunity created by the second phase of amnesty programme, to surrender their arms.

“for Nov. 9, 2017 in Ondo State.

“During the first phase of the Amnesty in 2009, Gen. Deji Ehinmowo, leader of United Sea Wolf Avengers, was served a letter dated July 16, 2009 with reference number NOA/OD/AW/02 by the Federal Government on the need for his camp to embrace Amnesty.

“He then insisted that using Amnesty proclamation as avenue to purchase arms for the political thugs will not be accepted.

“We are ready and prepared to cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure that the programme achieves its desire results.

“400 militants from five camps under us have dissociated themselves from the planned vandalism of pipeline in Niger Delta.

“We are ready to dialogue with Federal Government now.

“We want to ensure that there is peace in the riverine communities in Ondo state.”

The group assured oil companies and investors in the riverine community of the state of their safety at all times.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Militants kill British hostage, free 3

— 7th November 2017

… 400 to surrender arms in Ondo One British hostage kidnapped in Nigeria has been killed, while three others have returned home safely, the Foreign Office in London announced yesterday. The four Britons, who workd with a Christian medical charity and providing free health treatment in Delta state, were kidnapped on October 13, 2017. Ian…

  • We’ll eliminate hunger in Nigeria by 2030 –Obasanjo

    — 7th November 2017

    Lauds Ugwuanyi, Umahi Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has pledged that the Zero Hunger Team, under his chairmanship, will do everything  to eliminate hunger in Nigeria by 2030. Obasanjo said already, the team is taking guided steps and making proper consultations with relevant stakeholders towards the implementation of policy objectives which would help to achieve the…

  • Cross River: Ayade beefs up security after herdsmen, farmers’ clash

    — 7th November 2017

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed deployment of security to forestall further clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Ugaga community in Yala Local Government Area, where one person has died and many injured. Ayade disclosed this to newsmen, shortly after an emergency security council meeting at Government House, Calabar, yesterday. He said…

  • We’re not at war with NASS –SGF

    — 7th November 2017

    Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has assured Senate President, Bukola Saraki that the executive and legislature are not at war. Rather, the two arms of government, he said, will work together to deliver on the promises of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Nigerians. The SGF said this when…

  • EFCC charges ex-Accountant General, Otunla,

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa,  Abuja The federal government has filed five counts of money laundering charges involving alleged diversion of N2bn against a former Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Jonah Otunla and eight others. The charges which were filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) indicated the money was allegedly diverted from the account…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share