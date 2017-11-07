Militants kill British hostage, free 3

… 400 to surrender arms in Ondo

One British hostage kidnapped in Nigeria has been killed, while three others have returned home safely, the Foreign Office in London announced yesterday.

The four Britons, who workd with a Christian medical charity and providing free health treatment in Delta state, were kidnapped on October 13, 2017.

Ian Squire was killed, while Alanna Carson, David Donovan and his wife, Shirley survived their ordeal.

“We are grateful for the support received by the British High Commission, and help from the Nigerian authorities in negotiating their release.

“We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian, as we come to terms with his sad death.

“This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK,” the families of all four abductees said in a statement via the Foreign Office, yesterday.

Thereafter, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement: “We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on October 13 in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed.

“Our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families. We are grateful to the Nigerian authorities, and are unable to comment given the ongoing nature of their investigations.”

Militants suspected

The Nigerian Police Force reportedly believe militants, who have attacked oil and gas pipelines in the oil-rich Niger Delta were behind the kidnapping.

Police said on October 19 that four people were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Intelligence agencies said the Britons were thought to have been taken to militant camps in the creeks and swamps of the delta.

The four had been providing “free medical care and religious activities” in the Burutu area of Delta, said Chief Theo Fakama, from the local Enukorowa community.

Fakama said locals were “saddened” by the kidnapping as the group had “brought succour to residents of the community for the past three years.”

Delta State police spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka said on October 18 that the Britons had been providing humanitarian services.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t let the authorities know of their presence in the area all this while.

There is a militant group that has been operating in the area and we believe they are the ones behind the abduction.”

Last month, an Italian priest based in Nigeria for the last three years was kidnapped by armed gunmen near Benin City, capital of Edo State. He was released within days.

Meanwhile, 400 members of a militant group in Ondo State, United Sea Wolf Avengers, have announced plans to surrender their arms so as to be included in the Federal Government’s amnesty programme.

The group made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos, yesterday, signed by its leader, Gen. Deji Ehinmowo, and the General Secretary, Gen. Akinfemi Raymond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Ondo State Government, had, on October 23, announced that the federal government will, on November 9, incorporate ex-militants in the riverine area of the state, who are willing to surrender their arms, into the amnesty programme.

The group said its 400 members, from five different camps, would seize the opportunity created by the second phase of amnesty programme, to surrender their arms.

“for Nov. 9, 2017 in Ondo State.

“During the first phase of the Amnesty in 2009, Gen. Deji Ehinmowo, leader of United Sea Wolf Avengers, was served a letter dated July 16, 2009 with reference number NOA/OD/AW/02 by the Federal Government on the need for his camp to embrace Amnesty.

“He then insisted that using Amnesty proclamation as avenue to purchase arms for the political thugs will not be accepted.

“We are ready and prepared to cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure that the programme achieves its desire results.

“400 militants from five camps under us have dissociated themselves from the planned vandalism of pipeline in Niger Delta.

“We are ready to dialogue with Federal Government now.

“We want to ensure that there is peace in the riverine communities in Ondo state.”

The group assured oil companies and investors in the riverine community of the state of their safety at all times.