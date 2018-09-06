Militants end ceasefire, return to creeks

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta militants have announced expiration of ceasefire, from yesterday, and have vowed to resume attack on oil installations.

They, also, condemned invasion of the home of Ijaw elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, by policemen.

The self-acclaimed regional freedom fighters have, also, demanded the relocation of headquarters of multinational oil companies to the Niger Delta region.

READ ALSO: Osun Guber: APC accuses Omisore, Adeoti’s campaign of vandalism

The militants, in a statement they issued yesterday, under the name, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, reiterated their stand on restructuring the country. They berated the Federal Government and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for allegedly ordering security operatives to invade the Ijaw leader’s residence in Abuja, “with the aim of assassinating him for championing restructuring and the course of Niger Delta people.”

Signatories to the statement, which was issued at the end of their general assembly meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, include General John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs, Convener), General Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers), General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors), Major-Gen. Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters), Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters) and Major-Gen. Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice).

Others are Major-Gen. Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters), Major-Gen. Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate), Major-Gen. Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network), Major-Gen. Joshua Ebere (Renewed Movement for Emancipation of the Niger Delta), Major-Gen. Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualisation of Niger Delta Republic), Major Francis Okoroafor (Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army) and Colonel Okochi Walter (Niger Delta Liberty Organisation) as well as other representatives of major groups across the Niger Delta region.

“After extensive deliberation, we, hereby, issue an ultimatum that any oil company that fails to relocate its headquarters to the Niger Delta between now and December, 2018, should stop operation and vacate the Niger Delta region or face the consequences.

“The refusal of the president to sign the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill into law is viewed as an attempt to forcefully control the Niger Delta resources by proxy. And, we advise Mr. President to have a rethink on this issue…”

READ ALSO: 2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun

The agitators said they had fulfilled their part by maintaining total peace and cease fire in the Niger Delta since 2017, as advised by Niger Delta elders and leaders.

“We, hereby, officially announce that our ceasefire ends today (Wednesday), and we are returning to the creeks. We assure the presidency that, within just one month of our operation, the oil output will return to 200 barrels per day.

“We shall crush anything that crosses our line of operation. The actions and utterances of the presidency have taken us aback. We cannot help, but stand firm and fight with aggression for what rightly belongs to us.

“Finally, we, hereby, call on the International Oil Companies, PENGASSAN, NUPENG, as well as other individuals, that have businesses with oil companies in Niger Delta, especially in the platforms, rigs, pipelines and terminals, to withdraw their members on or before end of December, 2018, as we cannot assure the safety of anyone anymore from now on…”