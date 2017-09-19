The Sun News
Home / National / Militants condemn army, IPOB clash

Militants condemn army, IPOB clash

— 19th September 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has condemned the clash between the army and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and urged the Federal Government to give Biafra independence, to avoid plunging the country into another civil war.

The coalition also demanded immediate resignation of members of the Federal Executive Council and National Assembly members of Igbo extraction, to join Nnamdi Kanu to form government.

The Niger Delta agitators resolved, yesterday, after a meeting in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

The statement made available to newsmen, was signed by General John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs), and  convener: Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, General Ekpo Ekpo 

(Niger Delta Volunteers), General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors), Major General Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters) and Major General Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters).

Others were Major General Ibinabo Horsfall  (Niger Delta Movement for Justice), Major General Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network), Major-General Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate), Major General Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network ), Major General Joshua Ebere (Renewed Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta), Major General Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualisation of Niger Delta Republic), Major Francis Okoroafor (Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army) and Colonel Nelson Okochi Walter. “We are appealing to the Nigerian government to allow Igbo to go and have their independence without the involvement of other zones, since they are tired of being in Nigeria. Nigeria is not ready to go into another civil war. “We, therefore, appeal to government to allow Igbo to go and be on their own.

“All serving governors, senators, House of Representatives members, ministers, ambassadors from the South East should resign immediately and join Kanu to form Biafra government; let peace reign in Nigeria. 

“It was agitation for Biafra which brought the last civil war in Nigeria and we are not prepared for such. Reliable information at our disposal shows that some top businessmen and politicians from the South east are IPOB  sponsors.  We condemn the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the Federal Government should dialogue with Kanu.

“It is wrong, that, the man, who destroyed Udi, in Bayelsa State, in Niger Delta, can, today, talk about dialogue…”

“During his tenure, Asari Dokubo and others were locked up over one year without trial, while he was busy siphoning Niger Delta money. Today, he is talking about dialogue,” the militants said in the statement.

The Niger Delta militants frowned at the Indigenous People of  Biafra (IPOB) for attacking Nigerian soldiers and Hausa communities in some parts of South east and Rivers states. 

They reiterated their objection to IPOB’s claim of Niger Delta, as part of Biafra territory, demanding an end to such position.

“We condemn the IPOB attack and destruction of property in Oyigbo in Rivers State. We have warned these people severally, that Rivers State and the entire Niger Delta region are not and would not be part of Biafra. 

“They rushed to Rivers to attack Hausa community in order to involve the Niger Delta territory in the ill-advised secession agenda of IPOB.

“Finally, we hereby call on the Nigerian government, international community and the general public to monitor the activities IPOB and its sponsors carefully, as we shall resist any attempt to drag the Niger Delta region into the ill-advised secession activities of IPOB.

“We are surprised that the South east Governors’ Forum could not call Kanu to order before things got worse as being witnessed today. 

“We call on the Nigerian government to follow due process and the rule of law in declaring a group a terrorist organisation, as the recent declaration of IPOB by the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organisation, is contrary to the tenets of our nascent democracy.

“Rather, the government should allow them to be on their own; stop funding the South Eastern states with the Niger Delta money. They should be on their own, generate their funds and pay their bills. It is time Nigeria allowed Igbo to be on their own to avoid another civil war,” the coalition stated.

Uche Atuma

  Ezekiel Okeke 19th September 2017 at 6:49 am
    Political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria has neither legitimacy nor power to decide Biafra, they can only respect democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states- which is God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states or be irrelevant- if they pick gun etc. against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, they will be annihilated in one night by God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. The enemy’s comedy of the last days is against a common pro-Biafra group ipob- because the enemy know ipob group leadership are cowards and has been using them for all sorts of caricature etc. But as it stands, it is over- any pro-Biafra group that is not ready now to fight the enemy in this final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, must be banned in Biafraland. What it takes to be a Biafran is capabilities to fight enemy, fight threats, defend Biafraland. It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is a soldier. No one will harm a Biafran and go free. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

  Ezekiel Okeke 19th September 2017 at 7:06 am
    God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states position has been five south east states of Biafra and full support of Niger Delta Republic of south south. The fallacy of the pro-Biafra group call ipob of Biafra with south east, south south, Benue etc. is well known mockery of illiteracy. What majority Igbos of the five south east states democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for is God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, and Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

