Militants condemn army, IPOB clash

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has condemned the clash between the army and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and urged the Federal Government to give Biafra independence, to avoid plunging the country into another civil war.

The coalition also demanded immediate resignation of members of the Federal Executive Council and National Assembly members of Igbo extraction, to join Nnamdi Kanu to form government.

The Niger Delta agitators resolved, yesterday, after a meeting in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

The statement made available to newsmen, was signed by General John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs), and convener: Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, General Ekpo Ekpo

(Niger Delta Volunteers), General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors), Major General Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters) and Major General Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters).

Others were Major General Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice), Major General Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network), Major-General Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate), Major General Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network ), Major General Joshua Ebere (Renewed Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta), Major General Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualisation of Niger Delta Republic), Major Francis Okoroafor (Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army) and Colonel Nelson Okochi Walter. “We are appealing to the Nigerian government to allow Igbo to go and have their independence without the involvement of other zones, since they are tired of being in Nigeria. Nigeria is not ready to go into another civil war. “We, therefore, appeal to government to allow Igbo to go and be on their own.

“All serving governors, senators, House of Representatives members, ministers, ambassadors from the South East should resign immediately and join Kanu to form Biafra government; let peace reign in Nigeria.

“It was agitation for Biafra which brought the last civil war in Nigeria and we are not prepared for such. Reliable information at our disposal shows that some top businessmen and politicians from the South east are IPOB sponsors. We condemn the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the Federal Government should dialogue with Kanu.

“It is wrong, that, the man, who destroyed Udi, in Bayelsa State, in Niger Delta, can, today, talk about dialogue…”

“During his tenure, Asari Dokubo and others were locked up over one year without trial, while he was busy siphoning Niger Delta money. Today, he is talking about dialogue,” the militants said in the statement.

The Niger Delta militants frowned at the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for attacking Nigerian soldiers and Hausa communities in some parts of South east and Rivers states.

They reiterated their objection to IPOB’s claim of Niger Delta, as part of Biafra territory, demanding an end to such position.

“We condemn the IPOB attack and destruction of property in Oyigbo in Rivers State. We have warned these people severally, that Rivers State and the entire Niger Delta region are not and would not be part of Biafra.

“They rushed to Rivers to attack Hausa community in order to involve the Niger Delta territory in the ill-advised secession agenda of IPOB.

“Finally, we hereby call on the Nigerian government, international community and the general public to monitor the activities IPOB and its sponsors carefully, as we shall resist any attempt to drag the Niger Delta region into the ill-advised secession activities of IPOB.

“We are surprised that the South east Governors’ Forum could not call Kanu to order before things got worse as being witnessed today.

“We call on the Nigerian government to follow due process and the rule of law in declaring a group a terrorist organisation, as the recent declaration of IPOB by the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organisation, is contrary to the tenets of our nascent democracy.

“Rather, the government should allow them to be on their own; stop funding the South Eastern states with the Niger Delta money. They should be on their own, generate their funds and pay their bills. It is time Nigeria allowed Igbo to be on their own to avoid another civil war,” the coalition stated.