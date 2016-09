By Christopher Oji

Suspected militants in military uniforms on Saturday stormed Isheri, a border community between Lagos and Ogun States and abducted four landlords.

The landlord were having their routine physical exercise near the Lekki Gardens Estate ,when the gunmen invaded the area .

Witnesses said the gunmen numbering about eight were masked and threatened to kill anyone who tries to stand on their way.

A resident of the area who was identified as John Kosiso told Sun that ” the gunmen came through the creeks and took away the landlords .

It was gathered that the landlords usually have their Saturday fitness training near Lekki Gardens Estate, which is close to bushy part.

The witness said the militants also abducted the physical trainer.