There was jubilation in Enugu as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi formally inaugurated the historic and undulating Miliken Hill Road, Ngwo, reconstructed and modernised with street lights by his administration, for the first time since it was constructed in 1909 during the colonial era.

The all-important three-kilometre Miliken Hill section of the road is part of the 12-kilometre 9th Mile – Ekochin-Ngwo-Miliken Hill – New Market federal road, recently rehabilitated by the state government, as an alternative route for travellers plying the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway.

Inaugurating the road, amid excitement from residents of the state and road users, Ugwuanyi said described project as a “great infrastructure asset and rich heritage of our Coal City State.”

Governor Ugwuanyi also inaugurated other legacy projects in the rural areas, such as the Ebonyi River Bridge in Ikem, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area and Obollo Eke – Agala – Okpaligbo Road in Udenu Local Government Area, in keeping with his administration’s grassroots development initiatives. Describing the Miliken Hill Road as “our natural roller coaster,” Ugwuanyi said, “no road in our environment affords tourists and motorists the beautiful view of Enugu that this road offers.

“I stand here, today, with joy in my heart, buoyed by the happy faces of Ndi Enugu, to inaugurate this reconstructed historic and legacy Miliken Hill Road; a renowned tourist attraction whose history is consistent with coal discovery in our state, in the early 20th century.

“The great excitement that greeted the reconstruction of this legacy road is, therefore, consequential, and our gratitude, most profound, goes to God Almighty for affording us the means and commitment to deliver this project.”

Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged motorists to drive safely and with care. While inaugurating other projects, the governor said they were “in keeping with our policy to open up the rural areas and encourage the all-round economic growth of the state.”

“We were also motivated by our resolve to alleviate the sufferings of our people and give them a new lease of life wherever they may be in the state,” the governor added.

Earlier in his remark, a leader of Ngwo community and former minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his promise to reconstruct and modernise the road with street lighting and other safety measures.

Chief Onyia noted that the road is symbolic and very significant to the people of Ngwo, Enugu State, and the entire Igbo,” and said the governor has wiped out their tears for good.

