Milan are preparing a January bid for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

This certainly isn’t the first time they have been linked with the Spain international, but there are several elements that make it more likely than ever.

The 31-year-old’s current contract with Chelsea is due to expire at the end of the season and a January exit would prevent him leaving as a free agent.

He is also struggling for playing time under new Coach Maurizio Sarri, making only one appearance in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

It would be a maiden Serie A experience for Fabregas, who played only for Barcelona and Arsenal before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2014.