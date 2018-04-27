The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Mikel tasks Conte on Victor Moses’ role
27th April 2018 - Ebuehi resumes full training
27th April 2018 - Tinubu receives autographed gloves of Anthony Joshua
27th April 2018 - Who can replace Arsene Wenger?
27th April 2018 - Ezeonwuka tasks corporate Nigeria on sports development
27th April 2018 - Angry youths and 2019 elections
27th April 2018 - Lessons from Kenya’s anti-corruption campaign
27th April 2018 - Are Nigerian youths really lazy?
27th April 2018 - Traders count losses
27th April 2018 - Osinbajo, Kumuyi preach unity, religious tolerance
Home / Sports / Mikel tasks Conte on Victor Moses’ role

Mikel tasks Conte on Victor Moses’ role

— 27th April 2018

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has urged his former team, Chelsea to play compatriot Victor Moses in a more attacking position.

Moses had enjoyed a major career revival at the Blues in the past two season, having been converted into a right wingback by manager Antonio Conte.

Earlier in his career, the Super Eagles flyer played as a striker and winger at Crystal Palace and Mikel believed Chelsea can get more out of the 27-year-old in attacking terms, much as the Nigerian national team do.

“Antonio Conte wants him to play as a right wingback but Victor has always played as a right winger,” Mikel told FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine.

“Victor is young, fast, he is quick, he is strong, he is powerful, he has everything.”

Moses was Nigeria’s key player on the road to Russia 2018, scoring three goals in four appearances, and manager Gernot Rohr has been impressed by the player’s impact.

“Victor Moses is a fantastic player, he made the difference against Cameroon when we beat the African champions 4-0, he was so fantastic,” said the German tactician.

“When I saw him the first time I immediately saw the talent, the qualities he had and we tried to bring it into the system, that he has to play defensively when he doesn’t have the ball and he did very well,” added Rohr.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers

— 27th April 2018

• 3rd anniversary’ll announce state as distinct –Wike Tony John, Port Harcourt Federal Government said it has identified 11 sources of the soot being experienced in Rivers State, and is working out plans to eliminate the dreaded air pollution. Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made the disclosure yesterday, when he spoke at Terabor/…

  • Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

    — 27th April 2018

    •Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the…

  • Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

    — 27th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After  a four-year impasse, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the payment of N135 million compensation to the families of those who were killed and wounded at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister…

  • Rivers

    Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7

    — 27th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were, yesterday, killed in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The latest attack is just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area,…

  • Oyo approves another 48 Obas

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share