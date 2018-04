Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has declared that he is quite elated to get his first goal of the season for Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Mikel was on target in the 27th minute as Tianjin Teda romped to a 2-1 comeback win at home against Guangzhou R and F on Saturday.

The win was Tianjin’s second in the league this season which placed them in the eighth position on eight points in the 16-team league table.

“Great to score. Great to win! Keep pushing lads! ,” Mikel wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

The former Chelsea midfielder has featured in six league games for Tianjin this season.

Last season, he scored just one goal in 13 league appearances for the club, and he will hope to do more this term.