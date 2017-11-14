The Sun News
Mikel, Akpeyi return against Argentina

— 14th November 2017

From: BUNMI OGUNYALE

Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel, is back in the national team’s starting lineup in Tuesday’s friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia.

The China-based midfielder was rested in their final world cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes last week.

Mikel is paired along with John Ogu and Leicester City in the midfield.

Chippas United of South Africa goalkeeer, Daniel Akpeyi, is also considered ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa who has gave a good fight for the number one shirt.

Akpeyi will get cover from Shehu Abdullahi, Williams Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Ola Aina in the defence, while the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi will lead the Eagles assault.

The substitutes are; Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Uche Agbo, Olanrewaju Kayode, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Anthony Nwakeme, Chidiebere Nwakali, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa.

The tie kicks off at 5:30pm Nigeria time.

