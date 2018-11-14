Nigerian midfielder, Mikel Agu has been named in the Team of the Week in Portugal after yet another superlative Performance for his Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal.

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Mikel Agu made the Portuguese ratings of Team of the Week after he helped Vitoria Setubal stay on the victory path by defeating Feirense 2-1.

The Agile defensive midfielder earned the rating of 6.5 in this Team of the Week along side his team mate Andre in the midfield.

Mikel Agu, who is on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto, has also been held with high esteem in his club.

It is known that Agu, made the Super Eagles players list against the Bafana, Bafana of South Africa, and he has also arrived camp ahead of tie against South Africa.

With his present performances, he might be lucky enough to pick up a starting shirt for the match against South Africa.