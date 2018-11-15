On loan FC Porto midfielder Mikel Agu says his main aim in the camp of the Super Eagles is to establish himself as a regular in the team starting from the game against South Africa this weekend.

Agu was dropped from the squad of Nigeria to the World Cup in Russia, a disappointment he said is now behind him as he eyes a spot in the midfield of the team in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended.

“I’m really happy to be back, it’s a good feeling to join the boys again and am hoping this time, I have come to stay in the team and I appreciate also the coach for giving me one more chance and am wiling to use this opportunity and I hope something positive comes out of it in the game against South Africa,” he told Owngoalnigeria.com in Asaba.

Recently nominated for the team of the week in Portugal, Agu explained the reason behind his decision to join Vitoria Setubal on loan from Porto despite interest from other clubs in Europe.