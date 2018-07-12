Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all

Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change.

The name Sir Mike Mbama Okiro is synonymous with innovations and he’s know for his mastery in conflict resolution. Okiro’s name has gone into the annals of history as the first Inspector General of Police to be appointed as the Chairman of Police Service Commission. His bravery as a police officer helped to reduce vicious crime in Lagos and the entire country as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and as the Deputy lnspector General of Police in charge of operations. These are reasons an officer can receive accolade for introducing to the Nigeria police the A-K 47; which is the modern day weapon used globally by all security personnels across the globe Okiro can be described as one of the best lGP the Nigeria police Force has ever had. He introduced the idea of the shoulder badge identification presently being used by our police officers and men. Okiro was an IGP who can be ranked as one of the most resourceful IGP based on his visionary style of leadership. The present day security arrangements in all the banks where bullet proof entrance doors and bullet proof vans are used for the movement of currency by banks in the country were his ideas to find a lasting solution and reduce the incessant robbery attacks on banks. His caring nature saw him raising the salary structure of police officers from peanuts to what it is today even though, the police is yearning for more increase in their renumeration.