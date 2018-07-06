The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron
6th July 2018 - NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution
6th July 2018 - Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says
6th July 2018 - Shoprite plans Africa’s biggest clean-up
6th July 2018 - Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges
6th July 2018 - Ways to reduce construction cost during recession
6th July 2018 - Ex-Super Eagles physiotherapist is dead
6th July 2018 - A vote for APC is a vote for herdsmen, killings – Secondus
6th July 2018 - Catch them young: Group take anti-graft war to Kano pupils
6th July 2018 - Crossfire: Zamfara gov, minister at war over security challenges
Home / National / Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron

Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron

— 6th July 2018

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday in Lagos conferred France’s highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr.

Dr. Adenuga thus becomes the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award.

Explaining why the French Government decided to confer the country’s highest honour on Adenuga, President Macron said the legendary business guru is “a true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of the African and French economy.

President Macron applauded Dr Adenuga on his promotion of the French language and culture in Nigeria, and also commended Bella Disu, Dr. Adenuga’s daughter who conceived, coordinated and executed the Alliance Française project.

He disclosed that in his two and half years in Nigeria, he can testify that Nigeria holds one trump card that is more important to surmount all challenges it may be facing now. This,  he said,  is the “incomparable spirit of entrepreneur, tenacity and ability to think out of the box,” adding that “Dr. Adenuga personifies all these qualities.”

Macron bestowed the prestigious award on Dr Adenuga at the inuaguration of the new Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The audience at the event  included Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka,  top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and captains of industry.

With this award, Dr. Adenuga adds another feather to his cap as he also holds the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Nigeria’s highest honour for a civilian who is not in government in the country as well as Ghana’s highest civil award, the Companion of the Star of Ghana (CSG).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron

— 6th July 2018

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday in Lagos conferred France’s highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr. Dr. Adenuga thus becomes the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award. Explaining why the French Government decided to confer the country’s highest honour on Adenuga, President Macron…

  • NIRSAL - RICE REVOLUTION

    NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution

    — 6th July 2018

    The Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) says it has distributed over N2.9 billion across 13,900 hectares of rice farms comprising 40 projects in Nigeria. Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, NIRSAL Managing Director said this at the 6th Rice-Africa International conference with the theme “Sustaining Rice Revolution in A rica: New Approaches to…

  • TRUMP TWEETS

    Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says

    — 6th July 2018

    Brent futures lose 54 cents US President, Donald Trump, who recently called on Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers to help reduce oil prices, has raised prices through his tweets, Iranian OPEC Governor, Hossein Ardebili, was quoted as saying on Thursday. “Your tweets have increased the prices by at least $10. Please stop this…

  • Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges

    — 6th July 2018

    The Supreme Court has cleared Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of all charges filed against him in his false assets declaration trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. A five-man panel, led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, solidly discharged the three-count charge against the senate president on Friday, July 6, 2018. The Senate President had earlier been…

  • CONSTRUCTION COST

    Ways to reduce construction cost during recession

    — 6th July 2018

    Maduka Nweke Total cost of a project can frighten one from even starting a building. This is especially so for one who does not have all the money he needs. Coming up with an estimate of your total building cost can be a very complex process. It is even worse when you are doing it…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share