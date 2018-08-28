– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Migrants rejected by Italy were tortured, raped – UN
28th August 2018 - We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari
28th August 2018 - Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000
28th August 2018 - MNCH week: 1.3m children, 300, 000 pregnant women receive free health, nutritional interventions in Bauchi
28th August 2018 - FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue
28th August 2018 - Osun guber: INEC assures of transparency
28th August 2018 - Trump accuses Google of hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him
28th August 2018 - Post-UTME: UNILORIN apprehends 2 over alleged malpractice
28th August 2018 - Projects: Gov Yari decries delay in delivery of 61Kms Road
28th August 2018 - Kenya’s deputy chief justice arrested on corruption allegations-police
Home / World News / Migrants rejected by Italy were tortured, raped – UN
tortured

Migrants rejected by Italy were tortured, raped – UN

— 28th August 2018

NAN

African migrants rejected by Italy in a standoff with the European Union on Aug. 15, said they had been held by smugglers for up to two years in Libya and many had been beaten, tortured and raped, the UN said on Tuesday.

The 150 migrants, mainly Eritreans and Somalis, were rescued in the Mediterranean but waited 10 days while
Italy’s anti-immigrant government refused to let them disembark, until Ireland, Albania and the Vatican
agreed to accept them.

A further 27 unaccompanied minors and 13 people needing urgent hospital treatment had earlier been allowed ashore in Italy, whose government had threatened to cut funds to the European Union unless other states took in the migrants.

READ ALSO FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue

The UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said its staff had gathered testimony from the migrants.

All were malnourished and exhausted and said they had been held against their will in Libya for up to two years, IOM spokesman Joel Millman told a UN briefing in Geneva.

“In Libya they complained that many had been beaten and tortured by smugglers and traffickers seeking ransom money from their families in their countries of origin,” he said.

“Italian doctors who attended all the women … reported that many of them said they had been raped while in Libya.”

He said IOM believed thousands of migrants were still being detained – held in safehouses or warehoused, but getting people to the shore had recently become more difficult because of violence in the west of the country.

A drop in the value of the Libyan dinar had also made it more difficult for sub-Saharan Africans hoping to earn enough in Libya to fund their sea voyage to Europe, prompting the smugglers to look for other nationalities with more resources.

Italian Interior Minister Salvini, who has led a popular crackdown against immigration since his government took office in June, has said he was under investigation by a Sicilian prosecutor for abuse of office, kidnapping and illegal arrest over the migrant standoff.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari

— 28th August 2018

Uche Usim and Blessing Mark,  Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said his administration was repositioning the nation’s maritime sector as the country’s main economic driver and fulcrum for diversification. The President made the declaration in Abuja at the launch of a book ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets – Past, Present and Future’, written by Bashir…

  • police

    Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in Ekiti on Tuesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Fasina Toyin, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N117,000. The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on one count-charge of stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the ‎offence on…

  • BAUCHI

    MNCH week: 1.3m children, 300, 000 pregnant women receive free health, nutritional interventions in Bauchi

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed, has flagged-off the Maternal Newborn and Child Week 2018, with 1.3 million children under the age of five year and 300,000 pregnant women expected to receive free health and nutritional interventions in the state. Speaking during the event held at Yelwa Domiciliary Clinic,…

  • poor

    FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government has so far paid N37.5 million to support the poor in Benue under its Social Re-investment Programme. Mrs Mary Igwe, an official with the State Unit of the Cash Transfer Office, said the money was paid to 938 extremely poor and vulnerable persons in the state. Igwe said at a training…

  • OSUN GUBER

    Osun guber: INEC assures of transparency

    — 28th August 2018

    …Cautions security agencies, media, politicians against manipulations Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Segun Agbaje, has assured that the commission would ensure a transparent, free and fair exercise. Agbaje said that the INEC had put proactive measures in place to live up to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share