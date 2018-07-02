Migrant crisis: Africa in eye of the storm

Emma Emeozor

Europe’s far right groups may have thrown a challenge to African governments as they mobilise to halt the influx of migrants into the region.

The recent decision by Italy’s new government to refuse a migrant ship entry into its port was an offshoot of the wave of nationalism that is sweeping across Europe. The action was a clear message that the days of ‘mercy’ were over for African migrants who use Italy as landing destination. But more importantly, it was a message to African governments to take more seriously the socioeconomic development of their respective countries.

The logic behind the anti-migrant campaign is that it would reduce the pressure on the region’s economy and open up more job opportunities for the unemployed. Also, the anti-migrant campaigners say migrants constitute a social nuisance. They have argued that migrants promote crime, drug peddling, money laundering and fraud, to mention but a few. The irony of the situation is that they never highlight the positive contributions of migrants to the development and growth of Europe’s economy.

A report by United States-based Pew Research Center said the population of sub- Saharan migrants has been boosted by the influx of nearly one million asylum seekers between 2010 and 2017. The figure does not include Africans who moved to European countries as international students, the reports said, adding that, in 2017, about 420,000 more sub-Saharan Africans lived in Europe than in 2010. Still, there are undocumented migrants who sneaked into Europe undetected.

The migrant crisis has been a worrisome issue over the years. Reports on migrants are always ugly tales. A recent report said “the number of migrants who died crossing the Mediterranean Sea surpassed 3,000 for the fourth year in a row.” This was in spite of “an overall drop in the number of refugees making the journey.”

According to records of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), more than 33,000 migrants have died at sea trying to enter Europe since 2000. The dead include young men, women and children. In 2017 alone, more than 3,100 migrants died. An alarming twist in the plight of migrants was uncovered recently. In Libya, which is a hot spot for migrants, they are sold into slavery by people smuggling syndicates. Their handlers torture and rape them at will.

As part of measures to stem the flow of migrants into Italy, the interior minister/deputy prime minister has called for the creation of “reception and identification centres” to be located in Libya, Mali, Chad, Niger and Sudan.

To what extent the creation of such centres will help to address the problem is a subject of debate. But are African countries ready for such tasks? Already, the Moroccan government has rejected the creation of migrant camps in the country. Similarly, the internationally recognised government in Libya has rejected the move. Interior Minister Ahmed Maiteeg told Italy that his government “completely rejects any camps in Libya.” Apparently, Morocco and Libya are mindful of the physical and financial commitment involve. Italy may make promises of assistance that at the end of the day it may not fulfill. Italy may have to consider another option, if it insists on maintaining its aggressive anti-migrant stance.