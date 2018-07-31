– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Mighty Jets FC technical consultant, Kuchili dies
31st July 2018 - Alleged N15b graft: Court decides Bafarawa’s fate today
31st July 2018 - NAOWA donates food items to wives of fallen heroes
31st July 2018 - Human trafficking generates $150b annually, says NAPTIP
31st July 2018 - VAIDS boost for FG as revenue rises by 42%
31st July 2018 - Niger Delta stakeholders seek improved youth empowerment
31st July 2018 - 3 INEC staff remanded in prison for alleged laundering of N180m
31st July 2018 - 36 finalists emerge in maiden MSME awards – Presidency
31st July 2018 - Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Fire razes Ecobank head office in Lagos
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Mighty Jets FC technical consultant, Kuchili dies
Samuel Kuchili

Mighty Jets FC technical consultant, Kuchili dies

— 31st July 2018

NAN

Mighty Jets FC of Jos on Tuesday announced the death of its Technical Consultant, Samuel Kuchili.

The club’s Media Officer, Ferdinand Mbum, said in Jos that Kuchili died in hospital during a brief sickness.

Kuchili, a former Nigeria international was a member of the Nigeria National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets in 1997 under Coach Fanny Amun.

The late technical consultant made his name as a sleek-footed attacking midfielder, one of the best of his generation.

“He started playing for Plateau United as a teenager in the mid-1990s and went on to captain the team for several years.

“He also had stints with Adamawa United and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi,’’ Mbum said in a statement.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Fire razes Ecobank head office in Lagos

The club’s Chairman, Chief Alex Wukari, said Kuchili’s death was a rude shock to the players, staff and management of the soccer outfit.

Wukari on behalf of players, officials and management condoled with the immediate and extended family of the deceased.

He prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and urged them to look onto God who alone knows why he called Kuchili to his bossom.

“God knows better as he alone decides when to give and when to take,’’ he added.

Alhaji Ismaila Mabo, the President of the club, alongside the board of founders, said that they were in a deep shock following Samuel Kuchili’s demise.

Mabo prayed for the repose of the soul of Kuchili.

The family is expected to announce the burial arrangements in the next few days.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAFARAWA

Alleged N15b graft: Court decides Bafarawa’s fate today

— 31st July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A Sokoto State High Court, in Sokoto will, on Tuesday, deliver judgment in the alleged N15 billion corruption charges brought against a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bafarawa, who was a two-terms governor between 1999 and 2007, is facing a 33-count charge…

  • NAOWA

    NAOWA donates food items to wives of fallen heroes

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 81 Division Chapter, Lagos, has donated food items to some widows of Nigerian soldiers who died in the insurgency in the North-East of the country. Mrs Grace Udoh, the President NAOWA Association in the chapter, made the presentation on Monday evening at the Ikeja Cantonment. She urged…

  • TRAFFICKING

    Human trafficking generates $150b annually, says NAPTIP

    — 31st July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), on Monday, said that its records indicated that 150 billion dollars was being generated annually across the world through the activities of organised criminal network of human traffickers. The reason, according to the agency, was because human trafficking has been confirmed…

  • REVENUE PERFORMANCE

    VAIDS boost for FG as revenue rises by 42%

    — 31st July 2018

    According to the tax authority’s 2018 half year revenue performance report, tax receipts have improved significantly by 42% compared with 2017. Omodele Adigun As the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) prepares its legal team to tackle tax evaders in the country, its Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is now making waves having shot…

  • NIGER DELTA

    Niger Delta stakeholders seek improved youth empowerment

    — 31st July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Stakeholders in Niger Delta region of the country have said that youth empowerment remained a veritable means to engender peace in the region. The stakeholders also said youth empowerment should be intensified in the region as they also called for programmes targeted at the youths and communities in the region. In a…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share