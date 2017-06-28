The Sun News
Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10
28th June 2017 -  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison
28th June 2017 - Queen Elizabeth to receive 8% pay rise next year
28th June 2017 - Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies aged 91
28th June 2017 - North Korea calls for execution of ex-South Korea leader 
28th June 2017 - ‘Ebonyi govt. not owing workers’ salaries’
28th June 2017 - Strike: SUG president appeals to FG to take over LAUTECH
28th June 2017 - Aisha Buhari tasks youths on hard work, dedication to service
28th June 2017 - Africa Fashion Week in London
28th June 2017 - Keep off roads or risk shut down – Lagos govt. warns traders
Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10

— 28th June 2017

The management of Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos on Wednesday said it had sacked 27 players for performing below the club’s expectations.

Benedict Akwuegbu, the club’s Sporting Director, said in Jos, that the club management had in the wake of this gone on to recruit 10 others.

He said the move became necessary in order “to create space’’ and strengthen the team to fight for promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The former Super Eagles forward blamed the recent suspension of the club’s head coach, Adams Usman, before the end of the first stanza of the league for the club’s poor performance.

“But we are now optimistic of the club’s chances of gaining promotion to the NPFL at the end of the season.

“The new players will uplift the team spirit as well as hunger for success, two ingredients which were lacking in the team in the first stanza.’’

Akwuegbu said all departments of the team were considered in the club’s recruitment of players in order to give the team a balance.

“Two goalkeepers, one central defender, three midfielders and four attackers were recruited,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Mighty Jets will on Thursday host Adamawa United FC of Yola in a 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) Week 16 fixture at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos. (NAN)

