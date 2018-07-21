Why Middle Belt should produce next president – ex-minister, Prof Hagher

We have seen in this country people based on biological age, taking position yet they could not deliver. They were morally bankrupt, corrupt, self seeking, they were almost brutal against the people of Nigeria. This is what we have suffered, it is the old consciousness. I want to tell you clearly that I am the person they have been waiting for, am bringing in a revolution of consciousness. My campaign is a new revolution of hope. I don’t really know how old I am because am extremely young in my mind. I am strong, agile and work 18 hours a day, my brain is great and I exercise it everyday. I know many young people who are claiming that they should run on the basis of youth but who are dead in their brains. They are unconscious of the sordid reality of this country, they are ignorant of the ramifications of the political process we have inherited. I love Balarabe Musa ,people may look at him as an old man without ideas but anybody doing so is wrong. What the country needs is not to bring in ageism. Ageism is a denial of human rights. We don’t need that. What we need is to bring in experience and energetic people who are willing to learn. I am bringing knowledge, experience, knowledge about leadership and constitute youth cabinet.

We have heard of people who rule over this country at age 32. I personally became a Senator at the age of 34. I know the difference between what I have then and what I have now. If I can combine my youthfulness in the political process and my experience at this level, it will help improve our dear nation. That is what Nigeria needs. Nigeria needs committed and experienced leader and I fit into that very well. Recently you wrote a memo where you asked President Buhari to step down, you alleged that a genocide was being waged on your people and the Middle Belt generally, among other issues you raised. Are you not going too far? I am not. The first time in this country by all standard , globally what we have is an agenda against the Middle Belt . There is nothing like herdsmen/farmers clashes over lands. There is genocide against farmers in the Middle Belt and in one instance or two there is a counter attack against the Fulani ethnic group. If genocide is bad, we should not accept it. There has been genocide in our country. This is not the first time people are killing themselves. But with the speed that this one came, it’s a clear indication that we have a government that cannot defend its people. I have watched video clips made possible by the media, some of which has doubtful origin. Even if those videos are not true, Nigeria is a failed state, or a failing state. We have the highest number of IDP camps in the world apart from Syria which is in a full blown war. I have been to IDP camps and some of the people have been there over a year. We have ethnic genocide and the President, who is to rein the killer herdsmen in, is unable to categorise them as terrorists and all he says is that “there is nothing I can do, only pray”. We didn’t elect an Imam as President ,we are not in a theocracy, we elected the President of a federal republic and not a kingdom. No matter the pretence of anyone in power to become a king, this is not a kingdom, it is not theocracy it is democracy. Therefore , if it is failing it is expected that the leader surrenders and say there is nothing I can do about it, I am wrong. We need to rebuild this country and rebuilding this country means he has to step down because campaigning now as a candidate versus the other candidates, it’s for him to enforce apparatus of state institution. And when that is done and he wins the election, he will create more conditions that will lead to more death. I am sorry I love the country more than my personal ambition. Far far too many lives have gone and we are at war. The condition to determining when a country has reached war status is 1000 . We have surpassed 1000. What do you make of the position of former Head of State, Gen Gowon that the President should not be blamed for the killings? I have never said that President Buhari has carried a gun and he is killing. Buhari has said in his words that he should not be blamed even though he looks like some of the Fulani that are killing. I support the former Head of State, Gowon in his statement that Buhari is not the killer. But the question is, has his policies enabled their killings to be coming through over and over again? If Fulani who are not Nigerians are coming into Nigeria because they felt others are not entitled to their land, so they will kill them and settle in their land. Genocide is the targeting of a group of people on the basis of their ethnicity, their religion, location. The President accused politicians of being behind the killings in a desperate bid to give him and his administration a bad name, do you agree with him? He is the one playing politics with it. He is the President, he is the number one citizen, he has investigating powers , he has the authority to fish out the bad eggs. In almost every state there is lawlessness, banditry, armed robbery, kidnappings going on in a massive scale. I cannot even go to my local government because of bombing that takes place in communities. In your proposal you did ask that the international community should intervene, what exactly are you asking for? I asked that the international community should help us. The government cannot stop the genocide, they don’t even understand the dynamics or may be they are using public propaganda to cover what they are doing. Have you formally written to UN and other international organizations? Have I? Who do I represent? I am only airing my view, I am expecting President Buhari to own up. I am expecting the international community to come and help me to set a full blown enquiry into these things and find out who are the brains behind these things and then those guilty must be taken to the ICC. My suggestions are not in anyway rancorous or vindictive, I am a scholar, an intellectual, I have great respect for the President of Nigeria, he has served this country in amazing capacity but he has failed the people in protecting lives and properties, he should be humble enough to say “no I don’t want my legacy to be that of a genocide king or a genocidal president.” Do you believe that with the present atmosphere, the opposition can defeat President Buhari in 2019? It depends on INEC and it also depends on the desperation of President Buhari. The person I see and according to reports analysis, Buhari does not believe in democracy. He talks about the electoral democracy, it’s an election where you win election with whatever means at your disposal. People have taken position against the President, I am his friend I love him I am just offering him an advice to step aside instead of contesting again.