UK based fast rising gospel musician, Michael Pounds, has released a brand new single entitled Yahweh.

In a chat with Entertainer the gospel act who started singing at the age of eight said that the response for Yahweh has been overwhelming: “The response has been great and I am calling on all my fans to watch out for my latest single Yahweh.”

Commenting on how he gets inspiration for his songs he said: “I get inspiration mostly during my prayer time and when I am in my bathroom. What inspired Yahweh was that I had two horrible accidents last year and this year. I lost two very valuable cars but not my life. Consequently, I wandered why all that happened to me and I couldn’t praise God for a couple of days. I finally drew strength from communing with God and while I struggled to praise Him this song started coming to me. Yahweh be praised forever.”

So, when will the full album drop? “Full album by Gods grace should be out by April 2017,” he responded.