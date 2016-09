Celebrity choreographer, Wade Robson, has claimed Michael Jackson operated the most sophisticated child sex abuse operation the world has ever known.

Robson, who first met Jackson when he was five years old, made the disturbing allegations in a new complaint filed against MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

The 33-year-old claims the two companies, which both distribute multimedia entertainment made by Jackson, served ‘dual purposes’.

“The thinly-veiled, covert second purposes of these businesses was to operate as a child sex abuse operation,” Robson’s lawyer, Vince Finaldi, wrote in the motion. “Specifically designed to locate, attract, lure and seduce child sexual abuse victims.”

Robson claims Jackson’s assistant, Norma Staikos, was the ‘madam’ or ‘procurer’ of the operation. It was Staikos who Robson’s mother contacted when the seven-year-old and his family arrived at Disneyland for a performance with his dance company, according to the complaint.

Robson had met Jackson two years earlier in Australia after winning a dance competition run by MJJ Productions.