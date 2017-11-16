MFM FC Team Manager resigns

MFM FC of Lagos Team Manager, Sunday Ojieh, resigned from the team on Thursday, spokesperson of the club, Olawale Quadri, has said.

Quadri who confirmed the resignation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the departure of the astute manager was sudden.

According to him, Ojieh has moved on and the club would find a suitable replacement as soon as possible.

“He resigned this morning but not with any official statement, he told us he is moving on. We are yet to have a replacement for him.

“But we will get a replacement for him as soon as possible because we don’t want to leave room for vacuum.”

Ojieh was part of the backroom staff that guided MFM FC to the second place finish during the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The spokesman also said the team was participating in the ongoing Gold Cup as part of its preparations for the new season.

“We are participating in the annual Gold Cup now; we drew our first match with Niger Tornadoes 0-0, our next match is against FC Ebiede tomorrow.

“The Cup is a warm up tournament for us,’’ Quadri said. (NAN)