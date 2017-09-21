The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Mexico searches for earthquake survivors against increasing odds
21st September 2017 - Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: 100 migrants missing off Libya coast
21st September 2017 - Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia
21st September 2017 - ANEC: New NGE members list expectations
21st September 2017 - Biafra: Adamawa Igbo community says agitation unnecessary
21st September 2017 - Panic grips gulf region over Iran’s bombs
21st September 2017 - Thousands rally in Philippines to warn of Duterte ‘dictatorship’
Home / World News / Mexico searches for earthquake survivors against increasing odds

Mexico searches for earthquake survivors against increasing odds

— 21st September 2017

Rescuers laboured against long odds into the dawn on Thursday to save a 12-year-old schoolgirl and untold other survivors trapped beneath crumpled buildings in central Mexico following the country’s deadliest earthquake in 32 years.

More than 50 survivors have been plucked from several disaster sites since Tuesday afternoon’s 7.1-magnitude quake, leading to impassioned choruses of “Yes we can!” from the first responders, volunteers and spectators gathered around the ruins.

At least 237 others have died and 1,900 were injured.

As the odds of survival lengthened with each passing hour, officials vowed to continue with search-and-rescue efforts such as the one at a collapsed school in southern Mexico City, where Navy-led rescuers could communicate with the 12-year-old girl but were still unable to dig her free.

Eleven other children were rescued from the Enrique Rebsamen School, where the students are aged roughly six to 15, but 21 students and four adults there were killed.

Rescuers previously had seen a hand protruding from the debris and the girl wiggled her fingers when asked if she was still alive, according to broadcaster Televisa.

But some 15 hours into the effort, Adm. Jose Vergara said rescuers still could not pinpoint her location.

“There’s a girl alive in there, we’re pretty sure of that, but we still don’t know how to get to her,” Vergara told Televisa.

“The hours that have passed complicate the chances of finding alive or in good health the person who might be trapped,” he said.

As Vergara spoke, a human chain of hard-hatted rescuers removed a large chunk of concrete from the floodlit scene.

Rescuers periodically demanded “total silence” from bystanders, who would freeze in place and stay quiet to better hear any calls for help.

As with other disaster sites throughout central Mexico, officials dared not employ heavy lifting equipment for fear of crushing anyone below.

Throughout the capital, crews were joined by volunteers and bystanders who used dogs, cameras, motion detectors and heat-seeking equipment to detect victims who may still be alive.

Some 52 buildings collapsed in Mexico City alone and more in the surrounding states.

The quake killed 102 people in Mexico City and the remaining 135 from five surrounding states, officials said late on Wednesday.

At least nine Latin American countries pledged to rush in search-and-rescue teams or technical assistance, with crews from Panama and El Salvador already on the job, as did the U.S., Spain, Japan and Israel.

The Panamanian team of 32 rescue workers dressed in orange jumpsuits and helmets and two dogs arrived with seven days’ worth of food, water and supplies and prepared to work around the clock, said Cesar Lange, leader of the Panamanian Civil Protection unit.

The earthquake struck about 150 km (90 miles) southeast of Mexico City on Tuesday afternoon, shattering glass, shearing off sides of buildings and leaving others in dusty piles of destruction.

It came on the same date as a 1985 tremor that killed thousands and still resonates in Mexico.

Annual September 19 earthquake drills were being held a few hours before the nation got rocked once again.

Mexico was still recovering from another powerful quake less than two weeks ago that killed nearly 100 people in the south of the country.

The epicenter was a mere 31 km (32 miles) beneath the surface, sending major shock waves through the metropolitan area of some 20 million people.

Much of the capital is built upon an ancient lake bed that shakes like jelly during a quake. (Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar

— 21st September 2017

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government to make first day of  a new Islamic year — Muharram– a work free day. The group made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to commemorate the current Muharram 1, 1439 in…

  • Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

    — 21st September 2017

    Seeks EU intervention From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Over Sixty thousand (60,000) registered members of Market men and women Association of Nigeria , South-East zone have embarked in prayers for God’s intervention for the people of South-East especially its youths following the alleged killings by soldiers in Aba, Abia State. Rising from an emergency zonal meeting…

  • BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Reprieve may, at last, come the way of Nigerian universities as the Federal Government has struck a deal with the non-teaching staff of the universities. After eight hours of negotiations, the Federal Government finally reached a new agreement with the striking unions to end the strike action, that has entered the…

  • BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia

    — 21st September 2017

    ….May declare Nnamdi Kanu wanted after court proscribed IPOB From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently on his way to Umuahia, the Abia State Capital, to monitor activities of the members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), in the state. The IGP, who is in company of top police…

  • ANEC: New NGE members list expectations

    — 21st September 2017

    Some newly inducted members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have listed their expectations from the guild. The editors spoke at the venue of the ongoing All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) holding in Port Harcourt. One of them, Ejike Obeta, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in NAN said that he expected the guild to promote editorial…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share