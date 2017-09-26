Mexico in 3-day countdown to search for earthquake survivors

Rescuers are unlikely to find any more survivors of Mexico’s earthquake still buried in the ruins and will cease operations to find them at the end of Thursday, the emergency services chief said on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks one week since the 7.1 magnitude quake struck around lunchtime, killing 326 people, damaging 11,000 homes, and leading to a outpouring of civilian volunteers to aid and comfort the victims.

Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico’s Civil Protection agency, told newsmen that rescuers would continue working at four sites but that they would hand-pick through the debris until Thursday.

“I can say that at this time it would be unlikely to find someone alive,’’ Puente said, considering that specially-trained dogs have yet to pick up the scent of survivors.

Puente said 43 people were still missing, including 40 who may have been trapped beneath a collapsed office building in the Roma district of Mexico City.

Meanwhile, one person was believed missing at each of three other sites in the capital.

He was being asked how much longer search and rescue operations would continue, the official responded by saying as of Monday, they have agreed to another 72 hours.

The week began with signs that Mexico was resuming its routine as the streets filled with traffic and over 44,000 schools in six states reopened.

Report says the quake, coming exactly 32 years after a 1985 earthquake killed some 10,000 people, delivered a massive psychological blow that specialists say will take time to overcome. (Reuters/NAN)