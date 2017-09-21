Mexico City earthquake: IPC postpones events

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has postponed the World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships in Mexico City following a devastating earthquake in the country.

The two Championships were due to be staged from September 30 to October 6 as part of a large Para Sport Festival.

It is the first time in the history of the IPC that they have postponed a major Championships, with the situation the first major incident of Andrew Parsons’ Presidency.

The Brazilian was only elected to replace the outgoing Sir Philip Craven on September 8.

Around 360 of the world’s strongest Para-powerlifters from 65 countries were set to compete at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium.

More than 550 swimmers from 60 countries were expected at the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool.

The earthquake, which struck late yesterday, measured 7.1 on the Richter magnitude scale and is said to have killed more than 200 people and toppled many buildings.

“I know the postponement of both championships will be disappointing news to all the athletes who were set to take part, however these are unique circumstances and quite simply this is the right thing to do at the moment,” added Parsons.