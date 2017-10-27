The Sun News
Latest
27th October 2017 - Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan
27th October 2017 - Obiano: Surviving APC gang-up in Anambra
27th October 2017 - I don’t know Kanu’s whereabouts –Ikpeazu
27th October 2017 - Poverty rate in North alarming –Emir Sanusi
27th October 2017 - Education is dead in Nigeria- Minister
27th October 2017 - Jeeps: How IGP exposed Aisha Buhari –Misau
27th October 2017 - Why marriages should be negotiated
27th October 2017 - Buhari’s sectionalism breeds corruption
27th October 2017 - FIFA’s skewed Best Awards
27th October 2017 - Anambra election: The fire next time
Home / Cover / National / Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

— 27th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court.

The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence in the N400 million fraud case against Metuh.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, have been charged on seven counts of money laundering, involving alleged cash transaction of $2 million and fraudulent receipt of N400 million, out of funds meant for arms procurement, from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Justice Okon Abang had, at Metuh’s instance, given  the court bailiff five days to serve Jonathan with the subpoena, and compel him to appear in court.

Justice Abang said if after five days the bailiff was unable to serve Jonathan personally, Metuh, who was the one who applied for the subpoena, should kick-start the process of serving the ex-president through substituted means.

The court had also granted Metuh’s request to summon former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), to appear in court, as his witness in the trial.

But, the Save Ijaw Nation Group, has accused Metuh of conniving with government against Jonathan.

Metuh gave this indications  in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, yesterday.

‘‘My attention has been drawn to a release by the Save Ijaw Nation Group wherein they alleged that the order given by the court in my trial was negotiated by me as a means of letting me “off the hook”. They also stated that I surrendered myself to be used to drag down former president Goodluck Jonathan and impugn his character and person. In the light of this and in deference to the former president, I have elected to make these clarifications personally.

“First of all, I state unequivocally that I am completely innocent of the charge against me and, therefore, have no reason to negotiate with anybody to let me off a non-existent hook.

“It is, therefore, inconceivable and completely ridiculous for anybody to think that I would, for any reason, betray or surrender myself to be used against (former) president Goodluck Jonathan, for whom I have immense respect and served diligently, without any apologies, in and out of office. To what end will I conspire with the same set of people who singled me out to be humiliated and openly handcuffed while spreading all manner of malicious stories against me, most of which they even denied outright in court while others remain completely unsubstantiated?

“Without prejudice to all the foregoing, I accept that it was the need for corroboration of lack of mens rea on my part that led my lawyers to request for the evidence of the respected former president to assist them in proving my innocence.

“However, with all the controversies arising from the reports of the said pronouncements and the attendant concerns thereof, I have instructed my legal team to revisit and review the entire issue of the subpoena.

“I habour no ill feeling or malice towards none as I believe that with time, justice will surely be done in my matter.”

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

— 27th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court. The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence…

  • Obiano: Surviving APC gang-up in Anambra

    — 27th October 2017

    By Paul Nwosu Though the social media contractors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign have denied the alleged shooting and killing of three innocent citizens at Nkpor, after their raucous Onitsha campaign flag-off, the fatal incident still calls for concern by every right thinking Anambra person and Nigerians. For a long time now, Anambra…

  • I don’t know Kanu’s whereabouts –Ikpeazu

    — 27th October 2017

    It’s duty of security agents to locate him, he says From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Sunday Ani Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, declared, again, at the presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday,  he does not know the whereabouts of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The governor told State House Correspondents,  after he…

  • Poverty rate in North alarming –Emir Sanusi

    — 27th October 2017

    Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said the poverty rate in the North is alarming and added that it is just as alarming all over the country. The monarch has also urged the political class not to clothe restructuring in religion in ethnicity. Emir Sanusi this at the 100th anniversary of Union Bank in…

  • Education is dead in Nigeria- Minister

    — 27th October 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Minister of State for Niger Delta Affiars, Prof. Claudius Daramola has said the state of education in Nigeria is already dead. The minister, who spoke at the Education Summit organised by Ondo State Government in Akure, yesterday, said for the nation’s education sector to rise again, all stakeholders in the sector…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share