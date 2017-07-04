The Sun News
Metuh trial adjourned till Oct. 23

Metuh trial adjourned till Oct. 23

— 4th July 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Olisah Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), until Oct. 23 for continuation of trial.

The adjournment is because the court is due to commence its annual vacation on July 10.

At the resumed hearing, Mr Sam-Ben Nwosu, a defence witness, told the court that he was aware of the N400million payment made to Metuh by a former National Security Adviser, retired Col.Sambo Dasuki.

“I know about the N400million payment because I remember that sometime in Oct. 2014, Metuh said that we were going to make a presentation to the then President, Goodluck Jonathan.

“The presentation was on issues bordering on perception of activities of the government,’’ he said.

Nwosu, however, could not complete his testimony as the Judge, Justice Okon Abang, said that the court needed to adjourn to enable the court registrar sort out files for the next day’s proceedings.

Abang, therefore, adjourned continuation of trial until Oct. 23.

(Source: NAN)

