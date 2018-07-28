– The Sun News
Latest
28th July 2018 - Mesut Ozil captains Arsenal to comfortable win vs. PSG in Singapore
28th July 2018 - Ezeonu , Imo REC elected UNIZIK Alumni President
28th July 2018 - 2019: Edo NIM collapses structure into ADP, as Sen. Owie carpets Obasanjo, others
28th July 2018 - Boko Haram: Bauchi govt. offers Air Force land for aircraft training
28th July 2018 - Insecurity: Onyeama, Dambazau, Moguno in Togo
28th July 2018 - 2019 elections: INEC raises concerns over funding ahead
28th July 2018 - Drama as attempted rape victim identifies suspect
28th July 2018 - Alleged incompetence: Group urges Okowa to revoke N736m community road contract
28th July 2018 - Learn the difference between party chairman and union leader, Ortom fires at Oshiomole
28th July 2018 - Buhari mourns Hashidu Abubakar
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Mesut Ozil captains Arsenal to comfortable win vs. PSG in Singapore
PSG

Mesut Ozil captains Arsenal to comfortable win vs. PSG in Singapore

— 28th July 2018

ESPN

Arsenal ran riot against Paris Saint-Germain in a 5-1 International Champions Cup (ICC) victory at National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

Second half substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals, with captain Mesut Ozil, Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah getting the other three for the Gunners.

Christopher Nkunku’s second half penalty briefly drew PSG level, but otherwise they were no match for Unai Emery’s much stronger squad.

Ozil opened the scoring past Gianluigi Buffon after just 13 minutes from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assist and it stayed that way until the break.

READ ALSO Mourinho battles to buy £80m Maguire

PSG won a penalty on the hour mark through Timothy Weah, which Nkunku converted, but that was as good as it got for the French champions.

Lacazette made it 2-1 seven minutes later after being teed up by Emile Smith Rowe and then a combination of Arsenal’s greater depth on the day, some mistakes from a youthful PSG and heavy changes on both sides enabled the Gunners to go on and win the match convincingly.

Lacazette got his second just four minutes later form a Holding assist and it was the defender who made it 4-1 three minutes from time with a looping header from a Reiss Nelson ball in.

Nelson added another assist in the fourth minute of added time, setting up Nketiah to complete a slightly flattering 5-1 win.

An ICC Singapore record crowd of 50,308 watched on at National Stadium and saw an even contest for the first hour before the humidity and frequent substitutions gave Arsenal the upper hand as Emery scored a victory against his successor Tuchel and former employers PSG.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ezeonu , Imo REC elected UNIZIK Alumni President

— 28th July 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Prof Emeka Ezeonu was on Saturday elected the National President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Association. Ezeonu who emerged unopposed was elected during the 2018 National Convention of Alumni held at the University’s Auditorium, Awka, Anambra State. Sunday Sun gathered that Ezeonu , a…

  • 2019: Edo NIM collapses structure into ADP, as Sen. Owie carpets Obasanjo, others

    — 28th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Members of the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, Edo State chapter, yesterday, collapsed their party structure into the Action Democratic Party (ADP), with the view of winning the forthcoming general elections in the state. Welcoming the members into the party in Edo North, former Chief Whip of the national assembly,…

  • BAUCHI

    Boko Haram: Bauchi govt. offers Air Force land for aircraft training

    — 28th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi In a bid to combat insurgency and other criminal activities bedevilling the country, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, has offered a piece of land to the Nigerian Air Force for the establishment of a training range for air officers and men. A press statement signed by Press Secretary to the Governor,…

  • Togo

    Insecurity: Onyeama, Dambazau, Moguno in Togo

    — 28th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival  to Togo for the joint Economic Community of West African States/Economic Community of Central African States (ECOWAS/ECCAS) and ECOWAS Summits, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently  in Lomé, Togo. Onyeama is in Togo to attend the ECCAS and ECOWAS Ministers’ meeting on peace,…

  • funding

    2019 elections: INEC raises concerns over funding ahead

    — 28th July 2018

    aims to conduct best elections ever Says Votes buying scary Attempt to muzzle the media will – Adeniyi Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has raised concerns over over fundings ahead of the 2019 general elections. This follows non consideration and approval of the 2019 election fund requests sent to the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share