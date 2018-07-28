Mesut Ozil captains Arsenal to comfortable win vs. PSG in Singapore

ESPN

Arsenal ran riot against Paris Saint-Germain in a 5-1 International Champions Cup (ICC) victory at National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

Second half substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals, with captain Mesut Ozil, Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah getting the other three for the Gunners.

Christopher Nkunku’s second half penalty briefly drew PSG level, but otherwise they were no match for Unai Emery’s much stronger squad.

Ozil opened the scoring past Gianluigi Buffon after just 13 minutes from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assist and it stayed that way until the break.

PSG won a penalty on the hour mark through Timothy Weah, which Nkunku converted, but that was as good as it got for the French champions.

Lacazette made it 2-1 seven minutes later after being teed up by Emile Smith Rowe and then a combination of Arsenal’s greater depth on the day, some mistakes from a youthful PSG and heavy changes on both sides enabled the Gunners to go on and win the match convincingly.

Lacazette got his second just four minutes later form a Holding assist and it was the defender who made it 4-1 three minutes from time with a looping header from a Reiss Nelson ball in.

Nelson added another assist in the fourth minute of added time, setting up Nketiah to complete a slightly flattering 5-1 win.

An ICC Singapore record crowd of 50,308 watched on at National Stadium and saw an even contest for the first hour before the humidity and frequent substitutions gave Arsenal the upper hand as Emery scored a victory against his successor Tuchel and former employers PSG.