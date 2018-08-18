Barcelona captain Lionel Messi‘s brother was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison for illegally possessing firearm.

Messi’s brother Matias will, however, not be going to jail as he was directed to perform community service instead.

La Capital newspaper in the Argentine city of Rosario says that the decision was reached under a deal with investigating prosecutors.

The weapon was found from the boat which Matias Messi crashed last year in the Parana River. He was held preventive arrest and later released