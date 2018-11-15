Barcelona forward Malcom has described Lionel Messi as a ” football alien” and said he is learning so much just from playing alongside the Argentine.

Malcom, 21, moved to the Camp Nou from Bordeaux in the summer for an initial €41 million, scoring his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Following the departure of Andres Iniesta in the summer, Messi was named Barcelona captain. And Malcom told ESPN Brasil that his skipper is an inspiring figure in the dressing room and has a way of getting the best out of his teammates.

“A few minutes before starting the match, in the tunnel, he told me that when he gets the ball he will find me,” Malcom said. “And he does because he’s a football alien.

“He’s someone who always wants the best for the group. This is why he’s the captain and someone who can inspire players to give their best because, coming from someone has five Ballon d’Or awards, you end up doing well and you’re motivated to do it.”

Malcom also said that by simply playing alongside Messi, he is improving as a player.

“For me, he’s the best in the world,” Malcom said. “It’s difficult to talk about.

“You never know what he’s going to do because he never gives anything away so it’s difficult to know which direction he’s going to go in. Simply by exchanging passes with him, I am learning so much. I want to take advantage of this opportunity to the maximum.”

Bordeaux had agreed a fee with Roma for the transfer of Malcom before Barcelona entered into negotiations to seal the deal and the Brazilian said moving to the Camp Nou is something he had yearned for all his life.

“I was going to Roma and I was very happy,” he said. “Then the opportunity to sign for Barcelona arrived and I did not think twice because it had been my dream since I was a kid. Being here is a dream come true.”