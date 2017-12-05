The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Messi statue vandalized again in Argentina
5th December 2017 - Anambra worth dying for
5th December 2017 - 2019: North-East and Atiku’s renewed quest for presidency
5th December 2017 - Nigerians buy, sell Nigerians in Libya –Envoy
5th December 2017 - LASU removes LASUCOM provost
5th December 2017 - Atiku: 8 commissioners dump APC in Adamawa
5th December 2017 - Okorocha appoints sister as Happiness and Couples Fulfilment commissioner
5th December 2017 - Angry APC govs, NASS members may join Atiku soon –Timi Frank
5th December 2017 - Yetunde Agboola 08132741878
5th December 2017 - Non-academic staff strike disrupts admissions in varsities
Home / Sports / Messi statue vandalized again in Argentina

Messi statue vandalized again in Argentina

— 5th December 2017

A statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi has been vandalised in the capital, Buenos Aires.

The bronze statue was chopped off just above the ankles, with the main “body” left lying on the pavement.

It is the second time the statue, which was unveiled in June 2016, has been targeted by vandals. Police said the motive was unclear.

Messi recently saved Argentina’s 2018 World Cup place when he scored a hat-trick against Ecuador in October.

Argentine media tweeted pictures of the vandalised statue.

The statue was unveiled in June 2016 on Paseo de la Gloria, where casts of other famous Argentine sports stars such as tennis player Gabriela Sabatini and basketball player Manuel Ginobili are also on display.

The space was created in preparation for the Olympic Youth Games which will be held in Buenos Aires in 2018.

It has attracted vandals and thieves before, such as in January of this year, when the Messi statue was cut in half at the waist.

Messi, who left Argentina in 2000 to play for Barcelona, has in the past come under criticism for his performance in the national team.

While he has won four European Cups, eight league titles, five Ballons d’Or and three Club World Cups, Messi has not won a World Cup.

His only international honour has been an Olympic gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Argentine football fans were ruthless in their criticism when he missed in a penalty shootout against Chile in the Copa American final in June 2016.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: North-East and Atiku’s renewed quest for presidency

— 5th December 2017

By Ismail Omipidan On Sunday, December 3, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, formally rejoined his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), thereby confirming Daily Sun’s earlier exclusive report, which said the former vice president was expected to return to the PDP before the December 9 national convention of the party. Barring any last minute…

  • Nigerians buy, sell Nigerians in Libya –Envoy

    — 5th December 2017

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria in Libya, Mr Illiya Danladi Fachano, has said that there is element of truth in the recent video by the Cable News Network (CNN) that some Nigerians were sold off for $400. The Charge d’Affaires who is in the country on the invitation of the Minister…

  • LASU removes LASUCOM provost

    — 5th December 2017

    By Gabriel Dike Management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has approved the immediate placement on interdiction, of the Provost, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Prof. Babatunde Solagberu, with effect from Thursday, November 30, 2017. Prof. Solagberu’s interdiction is not unconnected with alleged several infractions against the rules and regulations of the university,…

  • Atiku: 8 commissioners dump APC in Adamawa

    — 5th December 2017

    Eight commissioners in the Senator Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow-led All Progressives Congress controlled state government have dumped the party, in support of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. The  serving commissioners , who belong to Atiku’s camp, include Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, commissioner of health, Commissioner of Works and Housing, Lilian Stephen, Commissioner of Land and Survey,…

  • Okorocha appoints sister as Happiness and Couples Fulfilment commissioner

    — 5th December 2017

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has sworn-in 28  new commissioners, amongst who is his younger sister, Ogechi Ololo, as commissioner for Happiness and Couples Fulfilment. The swearing in of the new commissioners came 10 months after the dissolution of the State Exective Council. Also sworn-in were newly-appointed Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share