Lionel Messi posed with his five Pichichi awards – given to the top scorer in La Liga each season – on Tuesday as he took his individual honours total to 160.

The 31-year-old was awarded the Alfredo Di Stefano trophy and the latest Pichichi award at a ceremony on Monday.

The Barcelona ace has consistently remained at the top of his game since emerging from the club’s famed youth ranks and will now have his eyes fixed on hitting 200 awards before his career is over.

A fierce battle for supremacy with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo ensured levels did not dip and with every passing season, the individual honours came rolling in. But it got Sportsmail thinking, just how many does Messi have to his name?

Messi’s first individual honours came in 2005 when the diminutive Argentine attacker was just 18.

He impressed at the FIFA World Youth Championship in Holland and returned home with the tournament’s Golden Ball (Top goalscorer) and Golden Shoe (Best player).

Success in that tournament also saw him gain recognition back in Argentina as he was awarded the first of his 11 Olimpia de Plata trophies – Argentina’s Footballer of the Year.

The Golden Ball, awarded to the best young player in Europe, capped off a fine campaign where he firmly announced himself for club and country.

Under the tutelage of Frank Rijkaard, Messi soon became a hit at the Nou Camp and in 2006, 2007 and 2008 he collected a further 19 individual honours.

The Trofeo EFE, awarded to the Best Latin-American player in La Liga, arrived before he turned 20 and he won World Soccer magazine’s World Player of the Year three years on the spin.

His sheer determination to maintain is incredible levels of performance season after season have seen him earn a spot in the FIFA FIFPro World XI for each of the last 11 years.

The Ballon d’Or is the award many of the game’s top talents crave the most and Messi has five in his cabinet – an achievement matched by Ronaldo. In fact, no other player since Kaka in 2007 has taken the sought-after award.