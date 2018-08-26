– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - Messi orders Barca to sign €180m Mbappe
26th August 2018 - Idris Okuneye: I’ll keep my secret until my wedding day
26th August 2018 - 2019 Election budget: Include provision for Diaspora voting
26th August 2018 - 2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding
26th August 2018 - Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik
26th August 2018 - 2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West
26th August 2018 - I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki
26th August 2018 - Why it won’t be easy to remove Saraki as Senate President – Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki
26th August 2018 - President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf
26th August 2018 - Senator Alhassan Taraba attack: How Ishaku organised thugs to kill me
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Messi orders Barca to sign €180m Mbappe
€180m

Messi orders Barca to sign €180m Mbappe

— 26th August 2018

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly urging his club on to beat rivals Real Madrid to the transfer of €180m Kylian Mbappe before the end of the summer.

La Liga clubs have until August 31 to sign new players, and this Barca side arguably still looks in need of one more big-name addition for the 2018/19 season.

Despite the signings of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom in recent times, one could argue the club are yet to truly land the calibre of player capable of bringing them what Neymar did before his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

READ ALSO Nigeria’s economy on life support, says Obi

And that is why Messi is supposedly calling on Barcelona to do whatever they can to ensure they beat Real to the transfer of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, according to Don Balon.

The Argentine is described in the report as keeping a close eye on the financial situation at PSG, with the club seemingly in danger of financial problems if they’re found to have broken Financial Fair Play regulations.

That could free up the likes of Mbappe and indeed Neymar to leave, with Don Balon mentioning Real Madrid’s interest in both players, with Los Blancos in need of a superstar signing of their own after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Still, the piece claims Messi does not want to see Barcelona miss out on a signing like Mbappe.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BLAME GAME

2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding

— 26th August 2018

The blame game between the presidency and the Senate leadership has continued to dominate discussion in the polity. Omoniyi Salaudeen The time is ticking gradually and steadily to the 2019 general elections. Going by the timetable and schedule of activities for the polls released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is remaining exactly…

  • Officers in PARTY POLITICS not good for military - Capt Abdulmalik

    Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik

    — 26th August 2018

    A retired military officer should stay away from politics. But now, roughly all of them are involved in party politics. And that is not good for the military as an institution Desmond Mgboh/Kano Retired Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik is the publicity officer of Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter. Abdulmalik,…

  • PRESIDENCY 2023

    2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West

    — 26th August 2018

    “Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…

  • I’m not bothered about impeachment PLOT – Saraki

    I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki

    — 26th August 2018

    Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals Paul Osuyi, Asaba Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All…

  • SENATE

    Why it won’t be easy to remove Saraki as Senate President – Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki

    — 26th August 2018

    “Presently, I’m in the Senate, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of PDP. Just few months ago, I crossed over to the APC.” • My battle with Fayose in Ekiti Christy Anyanwu The Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Chief (Mrs) Fatima Olufunke Raji-Rasaki, was once the First Lady of Lagos and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share