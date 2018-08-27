Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that Marcos Alonso is the ideal competition for Jordi Alba.

The Chelsea left-back has starred for the Premier League side in their past two campaigns.

His form has brought the attention of both Real Madrid and their rivals Atletico in recent weeks.

But the Blues will now have to keep Alonso out of Barcelona’s clutches too, according to reports from Spain.

The La Liga champions scraped their way to a 1-0 win over Valladolid yesterday, making it two wins from two in their title defence.

READ ALSO Karius joins Besiktas on loan

Ousmane Dembele grabbed the goal but it’s his illustrious strike partner Messi who has apparently told Barca chiefs to recruit Alonso.

Current left-back Jordi Alba has been at the Nou Camp since 2012, and the Argentine feels he needs competition for his place in the team.

There was no obvious replacement for the 29-year-old on the bench for boss Ernesto Valverde to bring on yesterday.

The Spanish transfer window closes on August 31 and Don Balon say Barca have not ruled out a last-minute offer for Alonso.