We’re now deep into the international break which means some players are with their national teams, while others are enjoying a bit of rare time off.

Lionel Messi is one of those and he decided to head off to Dubai where he bumped into none other than Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at Salt Bae’s steak house.

The meeting between the two stars brought plenty of excitement and of course more than a little speculation about just what the pair were talking about.

There have already been plenty of rumours about Paul Pogba this season with the Frenchman seemingly unsettled at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona have been long rumoured as a potential destination, and Gerard Pique has said the club would be happy to have Pogba at the Camp Nou.

Expect the Pogba rumours to Barcelona to return with a vengeance after this latest meeting and with the the January transfer window closing in.