Merry Christmas

Nigerian Christians and their counterparts all over the world are today celebrating Christmas in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago. Christ, according to Christian history, was born in a manger in Bethlehem to reconcile mankind to God and save humanity from eternal damnation caused by sin. Christmas is an important festival in the Christian calendar and is celebrated all over the world with much pomp and ceremony.

In Nigeria, the occasion is celebrated with much eating, drinking and all forms of indoor and outdoor entertainment. There are also church services and much travelling across the country.

Beyond the ceremonies, the spiritual significance of the occasion should not be lost on Christians. Christ’s birth brought good tidings and also ushered in lasting peace to all men of goodwill. The season of Christmas is one of love, charity, good neighbourliness and selfless service to the people. It is a period of forgiveness and reconciliation. Christ signifies humility and obedience. Even though he was a King, He accepted a lowly birth in a manger to a poor family in a remote village. He came for the sick, the unsaved and the captives, to set them free. His Kingship is devoid of earthly riches and splendour. In Christ, all human beings are equal. Arising from this pedestal, therefore, all human beings are equal before God and the law, while Christ is for all humanity.

Therefore, as Christians celebrate this momentous occasion in Christendom, they should not be carried away with its merriment. They should remember the significance of the occasion and emulate the examples of Jesus Christ. Let Christians show Christ’s love to their neighbours, including members of other religious faiths this season and always. This festive period is a time for them to remember the less privileged, the poor, the sick, the aged and the prisoners, to bring them succour. They should learn leadership lessons from Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ was a servant-leader. He laid down his life for his followers. He cared for them. He was a charismatic and selfless leader.

Unfortunately, these Christ-like qualities are lacking in many of our leaders, including those who profess Christianity. Let our leaders use the occasion of this commemoration of the birth of Christ to show love to all citizens. They should do everything within their power to make life better and easier for the people. This Christmas has come at a time that things are very difficult for many of our citizens. Poverty, unemployment and non-payment of salaries have robbed many citizens of the joy of the occasion. Many are not enjoying the benefits of the basic function of the government, which is to ensure their welfare and security. State governors who still owe workers their wages must endeavour to pay all the outstanding debts. They should extend similar treatment to their pensioners. We commend the states that have not only paid December salaries but also Christmas bonuses. In the coming year, all the governors should prioritise the payment of their workers and pensioners.

Because of the increased travelling during this season, we call for greater safety consciousness on our roads. Drivers should avoid recklessness while the road safety and security officials should discharge their responsibilities creditably. There should be security officials at all flash points across the country, while special attention is paid to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and other parts of the country that are prone to terrorist attacks.

Generally, security agents must be at full alert. They should be alive to their responsibilities. The Federal Government should also ensure adequate supply of petrol so that the people can travel with ease. We wish all our readers and Christian brethren a merry Christmas celebration.