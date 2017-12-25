The Sun News
Latest
25th December 2017 - Merry Christmas
25th December 2017 - My 2019 fears for President Buhari
25th December 2017 - The joys of Christmas
25th December 2017 - Musings at Christmas
25th December 2017 - Chaos at Christmas
25th December 2017 - Garlands for ace photojournalist
25th December 2017 - Osun: Aregbesola, crisis of succession
25th December 2017 - 2019: No place for mediocrities -Echefu
25th December 2017 - ‘Give youths a chance’
25th December 2017 - It’ll be risky to scrap SARS -Egbochukwu
Home / Editorial / Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

— 25th December 2017

Nigerian Christians and their counterparts all over the world are today celebrating Christmas in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago. Christ, according to Christian history, was born in a manger in Bethlehem to reconcile mankind to God and save humanity from eternal damnation caused by sin. Christmas is an important festival in the Christian calendar and is celebrated all over the world with much pomp and ceremony.

In Nigeria, the occasion is celebrated with much eating, drinking and all forms of indoor and outdoor entertainment. There are also church services and much travelling across the country.

Beyond the ceremonies, the spiritual significance of the occasion should not be lost on Christians. Christ’s birth brought good tidings and also ushered in lasting peace to all men of goodwill. The season of Christmas is one of love, charity, good neighbourliness and selfless service to the people.  It is a period of forgiveness and reconciliation. Christ signifies humility and obedience. Even though he was a King, He accepted a lowly birth in a manger to a poor family in a remote village. He came for the sick, the unsaved and the captives, to set them free.  His Kingship is devoid of earthly riches and splendour. In Christ, all human beings are equal. Arising from this pedestal, therefore, all human beings are equal before God and the law, while Christ is for all humanity.

Therefore, as Christians celebrate this momentous occasion in Christendom, they should not be carried away with its merriment. They should remember the significance of the occasion and emulate the examples of Jesus Christ. Let Christians show Christ’s love to their neighbours, including members of other religious faiths this season and always.  This festive period is a time for them to remember the less privileged, the poor, the sick, the aged and the prisoners, to bring them succour.  They should learn leadership lessons from Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ was a servant-leader. He laid down his life for his followers. He cared for them. He was a charismatic and selfless leader.

Unfortunately, these Christ-like qualities are lacking in many of our leaders, including those who profess Christianity. Let our leaders use the occasion of this commemoration of the birth of Christ to show love to all citizens. They should do everything within their power to make life better and easier for the people. This Christmas has come at a time that things are very difficult for many of our citizens. Poverty, unemployment and non-payment of salaries have robbed many citizens of the joy of the occasion. Many are not enjoying the benefits of the basic function of the government, which is to ensure their welfare and security.  State governors who still owe workers their wages must endeavour to pay all the outstanding debts. They should extend similar treatment to their pensioners. We commend the states that have not only paid December salaries but also Christmas bonuses. In the coming year, all the governors should prioritise the payment of their workers and pensioners.

Because of the increased travelling during this season, we call for greater safety consciousness on our roads. Drivers should avoid recklessness while the road safety and security officials should discharge their responsibilities creditably. There should be security officials at all flash points across the country, while special attention is paid to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and other parts of the country that are prone to terrorist attacks.

Generally, security agents must be at full alert. They should be alive to their responsibilities. The Federal Government should also ensure adequate supply of petrol so that the people can travel with ease. We wish all our readers and Christian brethren a merry Christmas celebration.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chaos at Christmas

— 25th December 2017

• As petrol goes for N250 at fuel stations, and black market operators sell for N500, the intractable fuel crisis, with the resultant increase in the prices of essential commodities, has turned the Yuletide to a cheerless season By Tope Adeboboye Today is December 25. It is Christmas – the day accepted and celebrated all…

  • Osun: Aregbesola, crisis of succession

    — 25th December 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan   Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State is no doubt faced with what could be regarded as the “battle of his life”, the outcome of which may make or mar him politically as he prepares to leave the stage.   He came in 2010 through a court verdict after three years of…

  • 2019: No place for mediocrities -Echefu

    — 25th December 2017

    By Vincent Kalu President of Congress for Non-Political Party Members (CNPM), Chief John Mayor Echefu, in this interview said that mediocre would not have their way in 2019. What is your view on the state of the nation? Nigeria is in trouble, and asphyxiating. If it must come out from this state, men of integrity,…

  • ‘Give youths a chance’

    — 25th December 2017

    By Tony Iwuoma    Prophet Anene Nwachukwu of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Lagos, in this interview urged older politicians that have dominated Nigeria’s political space for long to vacate the space for the younger generation with fresh ideas to move the country forward.  How do you see the depravity in the country? The bible tells us…

  • It’ll be risky to scrap SARS -Egbochukwu

    — 25th December 2017

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha   Nwachukwu Egbochuku is a retired Commissioner of Police. He retired from the police 12 years ago. In this interview, he spoke on the move to scrap the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), just as he gave thumbs up to the IG of police for his commitment to security issues in…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share