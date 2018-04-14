Mercy Johnson, RMD, Odunlade for Face of Nollywood Awards

The stage is now set for the Face of Nollywood (FON) Awards, which will hold on June 30, 2018 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Designed with the aim of discovering the most popular Nollywood personality, the reward system stands out because movie lovers will pick the winners themselves. Already, 162 acts, made up of veterans and up and comers have been lined up as contestants for the award. They include Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Patience Ozorkwo, Daniel K. Daniel, Kate Henshaw, Genevieve Nnaji, Adeola Odunlade, Pete Edochie, Funke Akindele, Halima Abubakar, and a host of others.

Giving an insight into the event, the CEO of Total Television Studios, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, said that the idea behind choosing a face, rather than several faces in several categories as is the case with other awards, is what sets apart Face of Nollywood Awards.

“The idea is to discover someone who has a huge fan base, uncommon acting talent and a star personality that millions of Nigerians, home and abroad, as well as Africans can clearly identify with, display open admiration for and look up to for inspiration and hope. Such a personality does exist and may shock us all who he or she turns out to be,” he said.

The winner will go home with N1 million, a plaque and certificate of award, while the first and second runners-up will go home with N300, 000 and N250, 000 respectively.