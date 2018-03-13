Mentorship crucial for youths assumption of higher responsibilities, says Ekweremadu

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has advocated for youth mentorship aimed in preparing Nigerian youths for higher responsibilities in the society.

Ekweremadu stated this weekend when he received PDP youth leaders from Enugu West senatorial district at his Enugu residence said, Nigeria leaders must show exemplary leadership and accord youth the opportunity to assume positions of leadership early enough to enable them progress through the tiers of political leadership at the local, state and federal levels.

While explained that political leadership in Enugu West has been in the forefront of mentoring the youth for higher responsibilities by consciously positioning them in strategic positions as councilors and council chairmen, Sen. Ekweremadu, however, cautioned that their political progression depended on how well they acquitted themselves in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We have a responsibility as leaders of today to prepare our youth to be leaders of tomorrow. Our job is to provide that crucial mentorship for them. We must show exemplary leadership and accord them the opportunity to assume offices of responsibility early enough to pave the way for their progression through the tiers of political leadership at the local, state and federal levels.

“In Enugu West, we have consciously fostered youth mentorship by positioning our youth as councillors and local government council chairmen to prepare them for higher responsibilities. We however, never fail to demand the best from them. Their progression to higher offices depends entirely on how well they acquit themselves in the discharge of their current responsibilities. You can make or mar yourselves by the measure of your performance.

“I would also take this opportunity to commend your support for our governor who has changed the narrative of governance in the state for good. We must continue to accord him all necessary support to take us to the next level,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Oji River LG PDP youth leader, Hon. Kelechukwu Ikelegbu commended Senator Ekweremadu for according Enugu West focused representation that has brought about massive infrastructural development and appointment of youth into several positions of responsibility at the local, state and federal levels.

He promised that the youth of Enugu West continue to support his future political aspiration.

Meanwhile, Senator Ekweremadu is poised to make good his intention to build a mini stadium at Ndeaboh in Aninri LGA to boost sporting activities in the area. He disclosed this while receiving the Aninri football team that won silver at the just 2018 Ikeoha Youth Sports Championship who were on an appreciation visit at his Enugu residence.

He said sporting facilities at the stadium when completed, will expose the sporting talents of the youth and accord them the opportunity to take up careers in sports and alternative means of livelihood.