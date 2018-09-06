– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in Yola High Court
6th September 2018 - PDP presidential aspirants will accept one candidate for 2019 general elections-Sen Bwacha
6th September 2018 - 2019: APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees
6th September 2018 - PDP has not zoned presidential ticket to North West, says Tanimu Turaki
6th September 2018 - NEMA pledges reposition disaster management
6th September 2018 - Osinbajo hails Nigerian girls over gold medal at World Technovation competition
6th September 2018 - Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom
6th September 2018 - Why Ondo athletes will be absent at Youth Sports Festival–Council
6th September 2018 - N45m nomination fee: Presidential aspirant drags APC, INEC, others to court
6th September 2018 - Delta APC leaders insist on direct primaries
Home / National / Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in Yola High Court
Ibrahim Waley

Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in Yola High Court

— 6th September 2018

NAN

A mentally sick lawyer, Ibrahim Waley, on Thursday caused a stir during sitting at a Yola High Court when he joined his colleagues (lawyers) at the front row while clad in traditional dress as against the formal gown and wig.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent at the court reports that Ibrahim Waley, who arrived the jam-packed court hall while judgement was being delivered, took his seat at the wrong place, to the surprise of those in court.

As at the time of his arrival, judgement was being delivered on a suit filed by some aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) members seeking the nullification of the recent congresses conducted by the party in the state.

READ ALSO 2019: APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees

Looking confident that he was in the midst of his colleagues, Waley rebuffed entreaties  by a journalist who offered him alternative  seat, insisting that as a lawyer, he must sit in the front row like other lawyers.

Attracted by his noise, a court staff approach and pleaded with him to accept the offer of the  journalist, but he declined..

Attempt to convince Ibrahim to sit on other alternative seats, or move out of court room since all the front seats were occupied by lawyers, resulted in a heated argument, making Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri to suspend reading his judgement briefly, calling for order.

After being forced out of the court, Ibrahim continued to protest what he described as an infringement on his right to sit in the front row.

A judicial staff who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that Waley was, before his mental problem, a known lawyer and politician.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ibrahim Waley

Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in Yola High Court

— 6th September 2018

NAN A mentally sick lawyer, Ibrahim Waley, on Thursday caused a stir during sitting at a Yola High Court when he joined his colleagues (lawyers) at the front row while clad in traditional dress as against the formal gown and wig. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent at the court reports that Ibrahim Waley,…

  • Bwacha

    PDP presidential aspirants will accept one candidate for 2019 general elections-Sen Bwacha

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN All the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have signed an undertaking to work together and accept whoever emerges the candidate of the party for the 2019 general elections. Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha ( PDP Taraba South Senatorial), disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Thursday at PDP Secretariat…

  • Adekunle

    2019: APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN Mr Kayode Adekunle, Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi, has appealed to the party’s national leadership to reduce nominations forms fees being charged aspirants. Adekunle made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday, and urged that the fees should be made affordable…

  • Tanimu Turaki

    PDP has not zoned presidential ticket to North West, says Tanimu Turaki

    — 6th September 2018

    PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki made this clarification while speaking with newsmen after addressing delegates and members of Kwara state executive of the party Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not zoned its presidential ticket to the North West as being speculated in some quarters. A PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji…

  • disaster management

    NEMA pledges reposition disaster management

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has pledged to strengthen collaboration with relevant agencies to reposition disaster management in the country. Mr Matins Ejike, South-south Coordinator of the agency, made the pledge while addressing journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt. He said the agency had scheduled coordination meeting across the zones to build frontier…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share