Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study

— 13th December 2017

Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70 per cent of attractiveness to women, a new study published by Griffith University, in Australia, has shown.

According to the study, wide shoulders, big muscles and abundant physical strength are still the most important underlying factors that subconsciously affect a woman’s judgment when choosing a partner.

“Among our ancestors, one variable that predicted both a man’s genetic quality and his ability to invest resources in the woman and her offspring, was the man’s formidability,” author of the study, Dr. Aaron Sell from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Griffith University said.

“Therefore, modern women should still have mate choice mechanisms that respond to cues of a man’s fighting ability.”

“One crucial component of a man’s ability to fight was his upper body strength.”

The study surveyed 150 women and asked them to rate men’s attractiveness based on a series of photographs.

Researchers found that it was possible to accurately predict how attractive a man’s body would appear to women from three main features which included physical strength, height and how lean the subject was.

According to the study, out of the three categories, physical strength was by far the most important, with all 150 women in the study unattracted to photographs of weak-looking men.

“The rated strength of a male body accounts for a full 70 percent of the variance in attractiveness,” Sell said.

“The effect of height and weight on attractiveness may indicate that women are responding to cues of health or to the benefits that height and lean bodies have in protracted aggression, hunting and other aspects of fighting ability.”

In spite of women’s preference for stronger-looking bodies, the study also highlighted that females did not always prefer stronger-looking faces. (NAN)

