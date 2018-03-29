Meningitis kills 8 in Kano

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has confirmed the death of eight people from Type A category of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM).

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, told newsmen, yesterday, that the outbreak occurred in Dungurawa village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the cause of the death was identified following a report of a medical team drafted to the area and added that the deceased had high grade fever, vomiting and convulsions.

According to him, senior health workers drafted to the area worked hard to avert further deaths, even as the commissioner added that the state government is in contact with Federal Ministry of Health and other developmental partners; to ensure timely provision of CSM vaccines.

He regretted that the death toll rose to eight “because residents and patients failed to report the matter on time to hospitals or relevant government agencies.”

Dr. Getso said government has taken measures to tackle spread of the disease.