The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Meningitis kills 4 in Niger
22nd February 2018 - Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards
22nd February 2018 - LG poll: INEC probes alleged Kano under-age voting
22nd February 2018 - Missing N70m: Northern senators reject ‘monkey’ story, sack Adamu
22nd February 2018 - Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International
22nd February 2018 - Nigerian public service stinks, says Sultan
22nd February 2018 - The proposed BOFIA amendments
22nd February 2018 - APC Kaduna crisis: Govt threatens senator over another house
22nd February 2018 - $2.1bn arms deal: EFCC detains ex-Army chief, Ihejirika
22nd February 2018 - Appreciating the cash snake
Home / National / Meningitis kills 4 in Niger

Meningitis kills 4 in Niger

— 22nd February 2018

John Adams, Minna

As the heatwave continues across some northern states, four persons have been confirmed dead in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, following the outbreak of Cerebrospinal-Meningitis (CSM) in the state.
Commissioner for Health, Mustapha Jibril who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said so far, 31 cases have been reported across the state.
He disclosed that the local government alone has 27 cases out of which four people have died.
He said that Katcha Local Government Area had four cases, adding that all the 31 persons tested from the samples collected, were positive to Serotype C of the disease.
The commissioner said outbreak of the disease has so far been narrowed to two local government areas.
He pointed out that the ministry of health has activated all outbreak response mechanisms and has taken adequate measures to ensure that the epidemic is contained early to prevent further deaths and disabilities.
“The State Emergency Operation Centre has been fully activated to ensure real time tracking and response to outbreak across the 25 local government areas.
“Surveillance has also been intensified, including active case search across all wards in the local government areas,” he added.
Jibril said that the General Hospital, Auna, has been designated as referral health facility for treatment of cases
The commissioner added that the referral health facilities have been fully stocked with all the needed medical supplies and consumables including spinal needles for lumbar puncture, antibiotics, intravenous infusions and personal protective equipment.
He said that health education and community sensitization and mobilization have begun across the 25 local government areas, adding that, “announcements within communities are ongoing, town announcers have been empowered to raise awareness at the ward level. “
The commissioner also advised healthcare providers to take precautions in their day-to-day handling of patients and body fluids.
He also urged them to be alert, familiarize themselves with the symptoms and maintain a high index or suspicion by reporting all suspected cases to the local government area or state disease surveillance and notification officers.

While calling on the public to remain calm and be supportive of public health authorities, he also warned against self medicationp urging them to report any suspected case or symptoms to the nearest health facility.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Meningitis kills 4 in Niger

— 22nd February 2018

John Adams, Minna As the heatwave continues across some northern states, four persons have been confirmed dead in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, following the outbreak of Cerebrospinal-Meningitis (CSM) in the state. Commissioner for Health, Mustapha Jibril who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said so far, 31 cases have been reported…

  • Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

    — 22nd February 2018

      First class economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has accepted to chair The Sun Awards 2017 ceremony scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018. The Sun Awards, holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see 23 outstanding and distinguished Nigerians receiving various awards. Confirming…

  • LG poll: INEC probes alleged Kano under-age voting

    — 22nd February 2018

    •Panel gets 2 weeks ultimatum to submit report Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally set up an eight-man investigation panel, to ascertain the veracity of a report that persons below the statutory age of 18 years voted during the recently-conducted Kano State local government election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,…

  • Missing N70m: Northern senators reject ‘monkey’ story, sack Adamu

    — 22nd February 2018

    •Pick Wamakko as new chairman …As Buhari’s loyalist begs lawmakers Fred Itua, Abuja Senators of northern extraction under the aegis of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF), yesterday announced the sack of the chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. In his place, they announced the appointment of Aliyu Wammako, former governor of Sokoto State. Members of the forum, in…

  • Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International

    — 22nd February 2018

    Corruption is getting worse in Nigeria, according to the latest corruption perception index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI), yesterday. While Nigeria scored 27/100 and was ranked 136th in 2016, the latest CPI scores Nigeria 28/100 but, with a rank of 148, out of 180 countries surveyed—a significant 12 places below where it was the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share