Meningitis kills 4 in Niger

John Adams, Minna

As the heatwave continues across some northern states, four persons have been confirmed dead in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, following the outbreak of Cerebrospinal-Meningitis (CSM) in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Mustapha Jibril who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said so far, 31 cases have been reported across the state.

He disclosed that the local government alone has 27 cases out of which four people have died.

He said that Katcha Local Government Area had four cases, adding that all the 31 persons tested from the samples collected, were positive to Serotype C of the disease.

The commissioner said outbreak of the disease has so far been narrowed to two local government areas.

He pointed out that the ministry of health has activated all outbreak response mechanisms and has taken adequate measures to ensure that the epidemic is contained early to prevent further deaths and disabilities.

“The State Emergency Operation Centre has been fully activated to ensure real time tracking and response to outbreak across the 25 local government areas.

“Surveillance has also been intensified, including active case search across all wards in the local government areas,” he added.

Jibril said that the General Hospital, Auna, has been designated as referral health facility for treatment of cases

The commissioner added that the referral health facilities have been fully stocked with all the needed medical supplies and consumables including spinal needles for lumbar puncture, antibiotics, intravenous infusions and personal protective equipment.

He said that health education and community sensitization and mobilization have begun across the 25 local government areas, adding that, “announcements within communities are ongoing, town announcers have been empowered to raise awareness at the ward level. “

The commissioner also advised healthcare providers to take precautions in their day-to-day handling of patients and body fluids.

He also urged them to be alert, familiarize themselves with the symptoms and maintain a high index or suspicion by reporting all suspected cases to the local government area or state disease surveillance and notification officers.

While calling on the public to remain calm and be supportive of public health authorities, he also warned against self medicationp urging them to report any suspected case or symptoms to the nearest health facility.