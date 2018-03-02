Meningitis claims 7 in Katsina

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed seven people dead as a result of outbreak of the dreaded cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) virus in Jibia Local Government Area.

The deaths, involving five males and three females, were reported at Jaja and Gangawa villages in the area and, according to reports, no fewer than 104 other persons may have contracted whopping cough in three villages of Anguwa Kuka, Kashemu and Dambawa, of Bugaje ward of the same local government area.

Head of the Jibia Local Government Administration, Al-Mustapha Idris, has already visited the families of the dead.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Kabir Mustapha, who confirmed the report said government had mobilised resources to the affected communities.

“As soon as we got the information, we mobilised our men and other resources, to curtail the spread,” he said.