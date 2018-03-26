The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Men who play God
26th March 2018 - Nerve gas attack: New global security threat
26th March 2018 - Nigerians groan, as power supply dwindles
26th March 2018 - Rotary Club builds primary school in Kaduna community
26th March 2018 - Obiano, Okeke, Uma Ukpai lead others to pray for Ndigbo, Nigeria
26th March 2018 - The trouble with Nigerian banks
26th March 2018 - Treading the road to Rwanda
26th March 2018 - Adesina, others seek stiffer law on hate speech
26th March 2018 - 2015 polls: Hacking allegations not true –Fani-Kayode
26th March 2018 - Kano: Court bars Hisbah Board from arresting, prosecuting hoteliers
Home / Columns / Men who play God

Men who play God

— 26th March 2018

No prize for guessing, many of such men are women; some even children. You see them in our homes, in bedrooms or corridors of power, in politics, in worship centres or such other altars of high and low places; in business, in offices, in schools, in the streets, everywhere. These ubiquitous, godless human-gods are upstarts, misfits, opportunists who suffer terrible complex. These impostors are mean, lily-livered, incorrigible, brash, cocky, and arrogant.

Almost always, men who play God do so because they are in possession of stupendous money or power, or both. Infrequently, one stumbles on extra-foolish men who play God. Those have neither money nor power; just mouth capacitated by alcohol or drugs, or ignorance. This piece is not about them, though; that will be tantamount to double tragedy.

Our brothers and sisters and spouses and friends who play God carry on as if they own the world plus everybody and everything in it. They hate who and when they want and once in a long while they try to love how they deem fit. Most of them are criminals or scoundrels foisted on us by us because there’s a drop of them in us or by nature for purposes of atonement or reparation. This class is peopled in the main by leaders enraptured by the allure of wealth and position.

Men who play God are a peculiar lot: they are loud. You could tell by stories you hear about them, by their speech style, looks and actions; even the way they give or dispense favours. Also, a tiny minority of men who play God are as meek, humble, taciturn and amenable as some of the most hardened criminals you know. They come across as or pretend to be good, benevolent, and genuine.

Yet, men who play God have no feelings, no cares. They love or respect not God let alone other human beings. They care a hoot not about tomorrow, not about what becomes of them or their memory or lineage. They believe that if they ever die, that would be the end of the matter.

How can you convince them otherwise? Which firsthand experience would you recount to sway them? Apart from what you may have read or been told, what do you know for sure transpires at death? Does that knowledge come from a personal experience or via the human commonalities of history and religion?

The foregoing battery of questions reinforces my belief that nature abets men who play God. Yes, nature is on their side. That’s how to explain away the fact that they always outlive the few good men of their era. And, eight over ten, they always record success -if that’s what that is.

Interestingly, there’s another side to men who play God. They don’t all play in the same league. Agreed, it is those of them plying their trade in the premiership of ego who popularise their brand; a decent mention cannot but also be made of their colleagues toing and froing in minor leagues. Alas, men who play God are bonded by the singularity and universality of their ungodliness.

Up and down, big or small, men who play God have identical character traits. Always and always, they talk down on everyone; they deploy contemptuous language. They don’t respect age nor sex. They judge hastily, unfairly, drunkenly.

Men who play God don’t fear God. They act like Satan: Unaccountably, dishonourably, dismissively. They believe they hold all the aces. In fact, there’s no end to the oxymoronic idiosyncrasies of men who play God: they kill with abandon; belong in very ungodly cults and claim occult capabilities; they believe that no cock crowed before them and none would after them.

Anyone, worried about this class of men, can achieve closure by realising that they don’t believe God exists. However, an atheist who anoints and ordains himself to deputise for God might not have committed any abominable sin, might he? That might be the reason nature allows them such long rope. I mean: someone who thinks God doesn’t exist and so transforms himself into one somehow acknowledges the need for God in a profound, even if troubling, way, right?

Wrong, all such little people are in danger of missing heaven and spending the future in regret. Stop playing God today, you small mind. Start treating people aright; talk gently to even the poorest; never withhold help even from enemies and sinners; and above all, remember that you are not God and can never ever be. God bless Nigeria!

Osinbajo: Why does politics do this to people?

No pun intended, things haven’t quite panned out well for the Buhari administration that rode into power escorted by a cacophonous entourage of integrity, goodwill and expectation. Things are so bad that one cannot spot out even one figure in the entire architecture of government who sparkles. You now see why with general elections due in under a year, there’s monumental desperation to shore up ratings.

That’s how to contextualise the puerile stunts being pulled all over the place. Everyone is being muddied up, in the process. Even the last man standing, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, believed to be incorruptible, had since been initiated into the barefaced club.

Imagine the Grade A professor of law, who ought to know better, playing politics by reporting former President Goodluck Jonathan to the court of public opinion rather than of law. This Jonathan-this Jonathan-that strategy now sounds like a broken record. Our dear No. 2 citizen should note that 2019 elections would be decided not by lousy politics nor by what the predecessor did or didn’t but by what the incumbent has done or not done!

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obiano, Okeke, Uma Ukpai lead others to pray for Ndigbo, Nigeria

— 26th March 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, will lead other political and business leaders  in the state  to pray for  the security of Ndigbo and Nigeria, in general, in a three-day crusade by world renowned preacher, Rev Uma Ukpai. The crusade will take place at Okpoko, a  sprawling suburb…

  • Adesina, others seek stiffer law on hate speech

    — 26th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Umar Dahiru, have called on politicians to avoid hate speech in their campaigns and utterances, in the build-up to the 2019 general elections, so as…

  • 2015 polls: Hacking allegations not true –Fani-Kayode

    — 26th March 2018

    Romanus Okoye Media Director of the Jonathan/Sambo Campaign Organisation in 2015, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied an allegation that the former president’s team hacked into the e-mail of the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and accessed his financial and medical documents, in build-up to the 2015 presidential election. Fani-Kayode said the report of an…

  • Kano: Court bars Hisbah Board from arresting, prosecuting hoteliers

    — 26th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano There was mild jubilation in some parts Kano State metropolis, following a ruling of a Kano High Court restraining the Hisbah Board (Islamic Police) from further raids and arrests or prosecution of members of the Hoteliers Association in the state. Justice Rabiu A Sadiq, of Kano High Court, delivered judgement in suit…

  • Assets declaration: Allegation about 2019 elections –Ekweremadu

    — 26th March 2018

    Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwereamdu, has said allegations of perjury against him are all about the the 2019 generl elections. He also asked his constituents and supporters to dismiss an Ex-parte Motion for assets forfeiture filed against him by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) for the Recovery of Public Property. Ekweremadu insisted he would…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share